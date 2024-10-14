Miss World Manushi Chhillar has made waves in the fashion industry, and it seems there’s no stopping for the beauty queen! Recently, the actress walked the ramp at the coveted Lakme Fashion Show. She turned into a charming muse for designers Rishi and Vibhuti. Manushi Chhillar looked elegant in an olive green full-length skirt paired with a matching blouse. The skirt featured an impressive thigh slit and attention-worthy floral details in green and pink hues. The floral attachments to her wrists added a touch of drama!

Manushi Chhillar dazzled the audiences with her confident stride and charm, proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. As she sashayed down the ramp, her unmissable presence left the audience spellbound.



