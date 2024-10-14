Manushi Chhillar grabs limelight at Lakme Fashion Week, walks for designers Rishi and Vibhuti
Miss World Manushi Chhillar has made waves in the fashion industry, and it seems there’s no stopping for the beauty queen! Recently, the actress walked the ramp at the coveted Lakme Fashion Show. She turned into a charming muse for designers Rishi and Vibhuti. Manushi Chhillar looked elegant in an olive green full-length skirt paired with a matching blouse. The skirt featured an impressive thigh slit and attention-worthy floral details in green and pink hues. The floral attachments to her wrists added a touch of drama!
Manushi Chhillar dazzled the audiences with her confident stride and charm, proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. As she sashayed down the ramp, her unmissable presence left the audience spellbound.
Beyond the fashion domain, the beauty queen is all set to steal hearts with her upcoming theatrical releases. Manushi is gearing up for ‘Tehran’, which will see her sharing the screen space with John Abraham. Recently, she added a feather to her cap by receiving the honour of the Trailblazing Star of the Year award at a coveted event in the city. Meanwhile, she is also looking forward to treating the audience with a lineup of interesting projects, which will be announced soon.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
