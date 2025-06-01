Manufacturing Fame The PR Engine in Bollywood

In a now very viral clash, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga hit out at an unnamed actor (hinting at Deepika Padukone) for ‘dirty PR games’. The saga started when it was reported that Deepika had walked out of his movie Spirit due to demands that were not part of the contract.









It didn’t stop here. Reports emerged that Deepika walked out of Spirit due to bold scenes in the reportedly A-rated film. There were also reports that insinuated that Tripti Dimri bagged the role as her bold scenes in Vanga’s Animal had catapulted her into stardom. anga lashed out at ‘the’ actor for leaking the script of the movie and shading a younger actress.



This episode shows how deep the hooks of PR go in Bollywood. They are not only trying to grab the attention of viewers before a movie releases, but also creating narratives about the actors regularly to keep them relevant and visible on social media.



PR makes stars out of actors



“PR is no longer just about visibility — it’s about narrative control,” says Girish Wankhede, film trade analyst. “A good PR team can turn an actor into a brand, and a controversy into curiosity.” According to Wankhede, these teams don’t just respond to news — they create it. They research current trends and sync them with an actor’s public persona. Often, this includes planting speculative pieces, seeding “blind items,” and building narratives that position the actor in tune with trending issues — from feminism to nationalism, or even mental health.



Take the recent buzz around Aashiqui 3: A clip showed Kartik Aaryan walking ahead while co-star Sreeleela was mobbed. Was it part of a scene or a fan’s upload? It didn’t matter — it went viral, giving the film a PR boost long before its release.



“Everything from an airport look to a tweet about a social cause is calculated,” adds Wankhede. “PR creates personas — the activist, the intellectual, the rebel — depending on what clicks with the audience at that time.”



PR tricks Alia Bhatt & Cannes: Just before her Cannes appearance, there were news reports that she might skip the festival due to Indo-Pak tensions — especially after she posted a tribute to Indian soldiers. Alia didn’t deny it either. But a week later, she showed up at Cannes. She was gushing about her Gucci lehenga-sari and the likes, not a word about why earlier reports said “ she was giving it a miss.” Vikrant Massey’s ‘Retirement’ drama: His social media post about stepping back from films created news. Then weeks later, he was back on set and clarified it was all a misunderstanding! So this way he remained in the news! Aparshakti vs Stree 2 PR: Amid confusion over who deserved credit for Stree 2’s success — some felt Shraddha got no credit, Rajkumar Rao hogged it all etc... — actor Aparshakti Khurana called it “an unpleasant PR game.” Salman Khan: Despite his legal issues, controversies, his PR machinery has worked overtime to keep the focus on his ‘Being Human’ charity work and mass appeal. His image has been preserved by good PR. Aamir Khan: Seen as the “intellectual” or the “perfectionist,” is not by accident. His choices, his rare public appearances, the timing of his statements — it’s all part of a bigger strategy to keep that image clean and thoughtful.



