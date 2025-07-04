Man Dies After Knowing About Daughter-in-law's Suicide

Hyderabad: A pall of gloom descended on Avutapuram village in Peddavangara mandal, Mahabubabad district, after the father-in-law of a woman died hours after hearing news about her death.

According to the police, Jhansi, 35, and Vemula Santosh, belonging to the village, got married 15 years ago. They couple have been doing private jobs and raising their son and daughter.

Two days ago, Jhansi got frustrated after the management of the school reprimanded her over some issue. Unable to overcome the vexation, she hanged herself to death on Thursday afternoon.

On observing it, her neighbours rushed her to the hospital in Thorrur, where doctors declared that she was brought dead.

On being informed about the death, her father-in-law Vemula Lakshman, 60, died of heart attack. The double tragedy shook the entire village.