Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election
He had been the front-runner in the NYC Mayoral election for months and on Tuesday defeated Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and political heavyweight former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo
New York: Zohran Mamdani scripted history as he emerged victorious in the closely-watched battle for New York City Mayor, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected to sit at the helm of the largest city in the US.Mamdani won the NYC Mayoral election, getting 948,202 votes (50.6 per cent), with 83 per cent of the votes in.
Live Updates
- 5 Nov 2025 8:08 AM IST
U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill on Tuesday was elected governor of New Jersey, shoring up Democratic control of a state that has been reliably blue in presidential and Senate contests but had shown signs of shifting rightward in recent years. Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and four-term member of Congress, defeated Jack Ciattarelli, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump.
- 5 Nov 2025 8:05 AM IST
Democrat Ghazala Hashmi has won the lieutenant governor's race in Virginia, defeating Republican John Reid. Hashmi is currently a state senator representing a district south of Richmond.