Mamata Opposing Op Sindoor to Appease Muslim Vote Bank: Amit Shah

Accusing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of opposing Operation Sindoor and the Waqf Amendment Act to appease the TMC's Muslim votebank, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday predicted that the BJP will come to power in the state with the “highest ever majority post-Independence” in the Assembly Election in 2026.

During his visit to Kolkata, Mr Shah, at a party meeting in Netaji Indoor Stadium, alleged, “Mamata Ji has crossed all limits of appeasement for her Muslim votebank. When hundreds of terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor, Didi was pained over the death of the terrorists...”

Referring to the killing of tourists from the state in the Pahalgam attack, Mr Shah claimed, "When tourists from Bengal were killed in the assault, Mamata didi remained silent, but now she is having problems with Operation Sindoor."

Mr Shah claimed: “But she didn't speak up then. When Modi Ji came here, she made a nasty statement and opposed Operation Sindoor. I want to tell her — You didn't oppose Operation Sindoor but have played with the sentiments of mothers and sisters of this country. Mamata Ji, you are free to take the side of Pakistan-sent terrorists as much as you can. Remember, this is the Narendra Modi government of the BJP. Whoever dares to show audacity now will get a befitting response.”

Referring to the recent communal riots in Murshidabad's Jangipur during the violent anti-Waqf law agitation, the Union home minister pointed out, “The ministry of home affairs repeatedly advised Mamata Ji to requisition the BSF. But she didn't follow because had the BSF been deployed, the Hindus would have been saved. Then the BJP workers moved the high court, which ordered the BSF deployment that saved the Hindus.”

Mr Shah added: “Mamata Ji, your leaders abused the BSF and instigated riots. I have no doubt in stating that the way a state government minister was involved in the riots, it is clear that it was a state-sponsored riot against the Hindus. The Waqf law brought by Modi Ji is to protect the land of the innocent from encroachment. Mamata Ji, who are you favouring by opposing the law?”

Directing the BJP workers to increase the party's vote share from 40 per cent to 45 per cent, Mr Shah observed, “Didi, how long will you keep protecting your goons? Your time is up. In 2026, the BJP will form the government here, uprooting her. The way she has cheated the entire Hindu community, I feel that the BJP will come to power here with the highest ever majority post-independence.”

On the infiltration at the India-Bangladesh border in the state, Mr Shah said, “Mamata Ji has opened the borders for Bangladeshis. Infiltration is happening with her blessings. A TMC MP asked me in the Parliament about what the BSF has been doing. We have sought land. Give us the land. Let the borders get fenced. Even a bird will not be able to sneak then. But Mamata Ji is not giving us the land consciously so that infiltration keeps happening, which will increase her votebank and that will pave the way for her nephew to become the next CM. But this is not going to happen.”

The TMC, however, rebutted Mr Shah's charges. Countering the allegations against Ms Banerjee on Operation Sindoor, the ruling party stated that the chief minister “unequivocally said that we stand with the country's defence forces and the bravery they showed during Operation Sindoor. On multiple occasions, including her last press conference, she saluted the armed forces.

The party said that it is not Trinamul but the BJP leaders who made a mockery of Sindoor. "Mr Shah attacked Trinamul today, but our party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is standing firm with India, leading the nation's cause, exposing Pakistan globally and appealing to restore normalcy and tourism in Kashmir,” the TMC statement said.

On the infiltration allegation, the TMC argued, “If all he needs is land for fencing, how did Pahalgam terrorists enter India and mercilessly kill 26 people? The Jammu and Kashmir police and the BSF are both under Mr Shah's watch. What led to the intelligence failure, and more importantly, where is the accountability? The truth is that Mr Shah is an incapable and a shameless home minister who has put the safety of all Indians at risk everywhere. He must resign.”

Rejecting the allegations of appeasement, the TMC statement said, “The entire BJP ecosystem is built on a mountain of lies. Mr Shah is a liar of the highest level and the people of Bengal know that… Not only Durga Puja but all festivals are celebrated with unity and amid much fanfare because we believe in unity in diversity… Mr home minister, by spewing lies about our sacred Durga Puja, you have not just insulted the people of Bengal but also defamed our state on the global platform.”