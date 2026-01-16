Mahesh Babu Steps In to Back Niece Bharati Amid Fan Objections

Superstar Mahesh Babu has reportedly stepped in firmly to support his niece Bharati Ghattamaneni after a section of late superstar Krishna’s fans allegedly objected to her decision to pursue an acting career.



According to sources, when news broke about Bharati — daughter of late actor Ramesh Babu — making her acting debut, a few ardent fans of Krishna reportedly contacted her and warned her against entering films. “She was deeply disturbed by the calls,” says a source. “She then sought the support of her uncle Mahesh Babu, who did not take the interference lightly.”



The source claims Mahesh Babu personally reached out to some fans and made his stand clear. “He told them unequivocally to stay away from his niece and said Bharati would act in films if that is what she wants. He reportedly asked fans not to impose outdated views.”



Interestingly, while Ramesh Babu’s son Jaya Krishna is all set to make his debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram, directed by Ajay Bhupathi, Bharati Ghattamaneni is being launched by director Teja opposite Amitov Teja in a supernatural thriller. “Many Ghattamaneni fans were enthusiastically backing Jaya Krishna, but some were discouraging Bharati from entering cinema,” the source adds. “Mahesh Babu reportedly reminded them to support the family’s next generation without bias.”



The episode has also revived memories of a similar situation faced decades ago by Mahesh Babu’s sister Manjula Ghattamaneni. During the peak of superstar Krishna’s stardom, Manjula reportedly faced strong resistance from fans and sections of society against her acting aspirations, particularly in mainstream roles involving romance and dance. Despite making appearances in films like Rajasthani (1999) and the Malayalam hit Summer in Bethlehem, her career as a leading actress did not progress significantly.



Manjula later reinvented herself as a successful producer and director. Her production Show won a National Award, and she went on to act in character roles in films like Orange, Yem Maaya Chesave and also directed a film 'Manasuku Nachindi'.



In a recent development, Manjula announced that her daughter Jaanvi Ghattamaneni is preparing for her acting debut — a moment she described as “poetic closure.” Jaanvi’s recent photoshoots, showcasing both traditional elegance and contemporary glamour, have reportedly attracted attention from filmmakers and national brands. Her first on-screen appearance was as a child artist in Manjula’s directorial debut Manasuku Nachindi, where her natural screen presence surprised the crew.



“She doesn’t act, she feels,” Manjula said while introducing her daughter. “I hold no bitterness. The same people who once opposed me are my well-wishers now. Jaanvi’s smile is proof that prayers are answered.”



With Mahesh Babu reigning at the top of Tollywood and standing “like a rock” behind both his nieces — Bharati and Jaanvi — industry insiders believe that attempts to discourage the next generation of Ghattamaneni women from pursuing cinema will no longer find ground.

