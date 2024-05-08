Maharashtra: EC conducts voting at highest polling booth in Raireshwar

Pune (Maharashtra): The Election Commission successfully conducted a logistical feat to ensure smooth proceedings for 160 voters at the picturesque Raireshwar Fort, nestled at a staggering altitude of 4,491 feet, the highest polling booth in the Baramati constituency during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 7.

Situated 30 kilometres from Bhor taluka in Pune rural, the polling party drove to the foothills of Raireshwar to reach the polling station. From there, a further 18 km journey via Rairi leads to the base of Raireshwar, where polling teams trek for an hour with the aid of an iron ladder to reach the polling station.

Election staff and officers were mobilised to trek to the fort, equipped with essential voting machinery including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), control units and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices.

Despite the difficult terrain, polling staff successfully transported all necessary materials to the polling station to ensure that every eligible voter could participate in the democratic process.

Poll workers in the district, as well as throughout the state, are facing various challenges in encouraging citizens to take part in this fundamental aspect of democracy for the success of Lok Sabha elections.

Negotiating the rugged path to Raireshwar, the team traversed using an iron ladder, exemplifying their commitment to upholding the democratic process even in the most challenging environments.

According to Maharashtra Tourism, Raireshwar is a hill fort of historical importance which is at a height of 4,505 feet above sea level.

The Raireshwar polling booth is located in the Baramati constituency and comprises six assembly seats (Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasla and Daund).

Notably, the country on May 7 witnessed the third phase of polling and the voter turnout was recorded at approximately 60.97 per cent across the 11 States/Union Territories, according to the data issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Assam recorded the highest voter turnout of 75.01 per cent and the lowest was recorded in Maharashtra, where it was 53.95 per cent.

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament.

The states and union territories where the elections were held in the third phase included Maharashtra (11), Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.