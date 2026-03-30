Mahalakshmi Free Bus Scheme Helps Telangana Women Save Rs.10,000 Cr

Hyderabad: Strengthening economic independence, the Government of Telangana’s flagship Mahalakshmi Free Bus Travel Scheme has marked a major milestone, with women across the State saving a total of Rs.10,000 crore in travel expenses, according to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

Launched on December 9, 2023, the scheme has, over a period of nearly 28 months, enabled women passengers to undertake more than 290 crore free journeys across the State, informed TGSRTC Vice Chairman & Managing Director Nagireddy. He stated that women particularly from middle and lower-income groups, including students and workers who earlier spent between Rs.1,500 and Rs.2,500 per month on travel are now able to save this amount.

The cumulative savings of Rs.10,000 crore stand as a strong indicator of women’s growing financial independence. Following the implementation of the scheme, the share of women passengers in RTC buses has significantly increased from 40 per cent to over 67 per cent, with an average of 35 lakh women commuters traveling daily.

The State government is reimbursing TGSRTC for the cost of free tickets, thereby supporting the corporation’s financial stability, including employee salaries and operational expenses, the MD added.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed satisfaction that the scheme was launched within 48 hours of the formation of the People's Government and has since played a key role in advancing women’s empowerment. He congratulated women for achieving this milestone of 290 crore journeys and Rs.10,000 crore in savings.

The Minister also appreciated TGSRTC staff for their continuous efforts in successfully implementing the scheme. He noted that the initiative has improved access to employment, education, healthcare, and religious travel, enabling women to move freely across regions.

Smart cards for enhanced convenience to further streamline the scheme and ensure accurate data tracking, will soon introduce chip-based smart cards for women passengers.

This will eliminate the need to present Aadhaar cards and simplify access to free travel services. Additional buses are also being introduced to manage increased demand. The scheme is currently operational in approximately 81 per cent of TGSRTC services, including Pallevelugu (3278 buses) District Express (2039 buses) City Ordinary (1829 buses) City Metro Express (1044 buses).

The TGSRTC expressed pride in being a partner in providing safe, dignified, and accessible transportation for women across Telangana. The Corporation thanked the government for its continued support and the passengers for their trust. The Mahalakshmi scheme is not merely a free travel initiative but a transformative step toward enhancing women’s participation in the State’s economic and social development, marking a historic achievement in Telangana’s progress.