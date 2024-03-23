Top
Mahabubabad sub-registrar in ACB trap

DC Correspondent
23 March 2024 10:36 AM GMT (Update:2024-03-23 10:38:07)
She was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 19,200 to process land registration papers
They had demanded the money from Gudagani Harish of Danthalapally, who complained to the ACB. The bribe amount was recovered from Venkatesh. Venkatesh was found in possession of unaccounted cash of Rs 1.72 lakh. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Mahbubabad sub-registrar Tasleema Mohammed, famous on social media for doing social work, was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 19,200 to process land registration papers. Her aide Aleti Venkatesh, a data entry operator (outsourcing) was also arrested.

They had demanded the money from Gudagani Harish of Danthalapally, who complained to the ACB. The bribe amount was recovered from Venkatesh. Venkatesh was found in possession of unaccounted cash of Rs 1.72 lakh.

The ACB arrested Tasleema Mohammed and Venkatesh and produced them before the ACB court for judicial remand.

