Lukewarm Response to Thug Life: Is Mani Rathnam’s Magic Waning?

The much-hyped film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, has opened to a lukewarm response in the Telugu states. Despite the big names attached, the film has managed only modest collections at the box office.



“It just collected Rs 1.5 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It has a long way to go to recover the Rs 12 crore-plus investment made by Telugu distributors. Even all over India, it has just managed Rs 17 crore and it has to pick up drastically to reach safer zones,” says a leading distributor. “Even Kamal Haasan couldn’t pull in the crowds this time. It looks like Mani Ratnam’s magic is fading,” he adds.



However, veteran producer and director M. S. Raju came to the defense of the acclaimed filmmaker. He dismissed the talk of Mani Ratnam losing his touch.



“These kinds of comments come up whenever a film gets mixed reviews. A filmmaker of Mani Ratnam’s caliber cannot be judged by one hit or flop,” he said. “He’s delivered both blockbusters and duds in the past, but remains one of India’s most respected directors, known worldwide for his craftsmanship.”



Raju also highlighted Mani Ratnam’s willingness to experiment. “Unlike some commercial directors, Mani Ratnam doesn't like to repeat himself. He always tries to bring something fresh to the table—that’s his strength and a testament to his confidence in his art. He had flops before Sakhi (Alaipayuthey), and again before the Ponniyin Selvan series, which became massive hits. Now he’s explored the gangster genre. It’s too early to judge the film. Let’s wait a few more days before drawing conclusions,” he added.



On Kamal Haasan, who is 70 and still actively involved in promoting his films, Raju had high praise. “Kamal Haasan is a pioneer—an actor known for his versatility, and now an example in film promotion too. He traveled extensively and took part in various events to boost Thug Life’s prospects. Even at this age, he’s setting a benchmark for younger stars on how to promote a film.”



Raju concluded by saying that filmmakers of Mani Ratnam’s stature are remembered forever for their contributions, and a few setbacks don't define their legacy. “Audiences today are more demanding, and Mani Ratnam, like always, will adapt to their evolving tastes,” he said.

