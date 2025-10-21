Low pressure In Bay, Rains For AP Till Oct 27

Visakhapatnam: A low pressure area, the first after the withdrawal of southwest monsoon, has been formed over southwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to trigger widespread, intense downpour particularly along south coastal AP and Rayalaseema regions this week.

IMD said the heavy rains would continue till October 27.

The weather agency said, “Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area formed over southwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning. It became a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region.”

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Wednesday afternoon. “Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south AP coasts and intensify further in during the next 24 hours.”

IMD issued an “orange” alert (heavy to very heavy rains and be prepared) for some districts and issued a “yellow” alert (heavy rains) for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The forecast for Wednesday says: “Parts of the Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor districts will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall while the Annamayya and Sri Sathya Sai districts will experience heavy rainfall.”

On Thursday, parts of the Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall while Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur and Kurnool districts will experience heavy rainfall.

Squally weather with wind speed 45kmph to 55kmph gusting to 65kmph is likely to prevail along and off south AP coast from October 22 to October 25. Fishermen out at sea off Andhra Pradesh coasts are advised to return to the coast and not venture for fresh voyages until further advice.