Bengaluru: A lookout notice has been issued by Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State Government under Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D) against absconding Janata Dal Secular (JDS) Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, an accused in the alleged sexual exploitation case which is investigated by them.



Prajwal is the incumbent Lok Sabha member representing Hassan parliamentary constituency and he is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda.

The lookout notice against Prajwal comes after he had on Wednesday sought a week’s time to appear before the investigating officer. The Lok Sabha member had posted his request over his account in X (formerly twitter) stating he is out of Bengaluru at the moment and cannot appear before the SIT which had sought his appearance while seeking extension.

Minister for Home Dr G. Parameshwar told reporters that all airports and ports have been informed on Prajwal by issuing a lookout notice and his advocate has written a letter to the SIT seeking six days for Prajwal to appear citing that his client is abroad at the moment. “We have tickets travelled by Prajwal to travel (by air) abroad,” Parameshwar said.

On the request made by the accused advocate, he said, SIT sleuths have been exploring legal ways whether extension could be given for an accused to appear before the investigating officer after notice has been served against him and SIT will go forward to initiate steps to make an arrest. Meanwhile, another victim of the alleged sexual exploitation has lodged a police complaint yesterday and the statement of a victim has been recorded by the sleuths of SIT.

The Home Minister assured protection for the victims in the sexual exploitation case from the State Government and made it clear that there is no question of shielding anyone in the case. However, he said, “It will take time for the investigation to complete.”

The State Government has taken a serious view of the matter and initiated cautious steps, said the Home Minister.