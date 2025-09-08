Lokesh Asks Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt To Set Up Samvit School in AP

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday visited the historic Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt in Mandya district of Karnataka. Lokesh offered prayers to Lord Sri Kalabhairavaswamy and performed special rituals.

The mutt is a prominent socio-spiritual centre with a legacy spanning over 1,800 years.

Lokesh received blessings of the mutt’s 72nd pontiff Jagadguru Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji.

He went around the institutions run by the mutt, including schools, a medical college, hospital, and university. Mutt authorities gave him a detailed briefing about their Samvit Schools, where free education is provided from Class 6 to intermediate along with complete facilities to underprivileged students. Thereafter, the mutt provides financial support to students who wish to pursue higher studies after completing their intermediate.

Impressed, the minister requested the pontiff to consider setting up a Samvit School in Andhra Pradesh to benefit the state’s poor students. Jagadguru Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji assured his support to Lokesh’s proposal.