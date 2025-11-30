Lokesh: Amaravati Getting World-Class Underground Power Infrastructure

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
30 Nov 2025 10:27 AM IST

High-tension cables moved underground to boost safety; Amaravati being built for future needs.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: Minister Nara Lokesh announced that world-class underground power infrastructure is being developed at a rapid pace in the state capital, Amaravati. He stated that laying high-tension cables underground will significantly enhance safety and reliability in the region.

Lokesh said that Amaravati is being planned and built with future requirements in mind, ensuring robust and advanced urban development. He added that the city is emerging as a hub of cutting-edge infrastructure, aligning with global standards.
The minister shared these updates through a post on X, highlighting the steady progress of the project and the government’s commitment to making Amaravati a modern, technologically advanced city.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
