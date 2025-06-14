Live Updates: Aviation Ministry Briefing on Air India Crash

New Delhi: A high-level panel has been formed to probe the Ahmedabad plane crash, with the investigation progressing smoothly, the government said on Saturday. The black box of Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed on Thursday, was recovered on Friday evening.

"Decoding the black box will give in-depth insight into what happened moments before the crash," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said at a press briefing.

The Dreamliner, flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after takeoff, leaving only one survivor among 242 people on board. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the probe. Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the investigation is proceeding smoothly.

A multi-disciplinary panel, chaired by the home secretary, will meet Monday and submit its report within three months. The Gujarat government is coordinating DNA testing to identify victims and hand over bodies to their families.

Naidu assured that India maintains strict aviation safety standards, recognized internationally. "Even so, extended surveillance of the Boeing 787 series has been ordered through DGCA," he added. Of the 34 Boeing 787-8 aircraft in the Indian fleet, eight have been inspected so far.

The high-level committee includes experts from diverse backgrounds, tasked with a comprehensive investigation. "We have put a time limit of three months for them to consult various stakeholders and experts," Naidu stated.

Expressing condolences, Naidu said, "I can understand the pain and anguish the families are feeling. This was a very tragic and horrific incident." No questions were taken from the media during the briefing.