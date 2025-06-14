Live Updates: Aviation Ministry Briefing on Air India Crash
Aircraft lost altitude just seconds after takeoff, says Civil Aviation Ministry in first detailed briefing.
"Decoding the black box will give in-depth insight into what happened moments before the crash," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said at a press briefing.
The Dreamliner, flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after takeoff, leaving only one survivor among 242 people on board. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the probe. Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the investigation is proceeding smoothly.
A multi-disciplinary panel, chaired by the home secretary, will meet Monday and submit its report within three months. The Gujarat government is coordinating DNA testing to identify victims and hand over bodies to their families.
Naidu assured that India maintains strict aviation safety standards, recognized internationally. "Even so, extended surveillance of the Boeing 787 series has been ordered through DGCA," he added. Of the 34 Boeing 787-8 aircraft in the Indian fleet, eight have been inspected so far.
The high-level committee includes experts from diverse backgrounds, tasked with a comprehensive investigation. "We have put a time limit of three months for them to consult various stakeholders and experts," Naidu stated.
Expressing condolences, Naidu said, "I can understand the pain and anguish the families are feeling. This was a very tragic and horrific incident." No questions were taken from the media during the briefing.
Live Updates
- 14 Jun 2025 4:19 PM IST
Plane Crash: Ahmedabad man’s last goodbye as son’s surprise visit ends in tragedy
For Anil Patel, what began as a joyful reunion with his son Harshit and daughter-in-law Puja ended in heartbreak after they died in Thursday's Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The couple, who lived in the UK, had visited Patel after two years to surprise him, but were among the 242 onboard the London-bound flight that crashed into a medical college complex in Meghaninagar. Harshit, who worked for an e-commerce firm, and Puja, who had recently suffered a miscarriage and sought medical care in India, left for their return flight as Patel dropped them off at the airport, unaware it would be their final goodbye. Patel, a widower, now waits for DNA confirmation to claim their remains.
- 14 Jun 2025 4:18 PM IST
King Charles leads minute’s silence for Air India crash victims at Trooping the Colour
King Charles III led a minute’s silence during the Trooping the Colour parade in London on Saturday to honor the victims of the Ahmedabad-London Air India crash that killed 241 passengers and crew. The 76-year-old monarch, along with other royals and military officers, wore black armbands as a mark of respect, following last-minute changes to the annual ceremony. Buckingham Palace said the silence was observed after the King and Queen Camilla joined Princess Kate on the dais, accompanied by the Last Post and Reveille. King Charles earlier expressed deep shock over the tragedy, offering prayers and sympathies to victims' families, while praising emergency services for their response. Flags at royal residences were flown at half-mast on Friday as a tribute.
- 14 Jun 2025 4:16 PM IST
There could be delays in certain long-haul flights due to one-time safety checks of Boeing Dreamliner 787 planes: Air India
- 14 Jun 2025 3:47 PM IST
Eight Boeing Dreamliner 787 Aircrafts of the Total 34 In Indian Fleet Scrutinised: Union Civil Aviation Minister
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an order to extend the scrutiny of the Boeing Dreamliner 787 series planes present in the Indian Aircraft fleet, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Saturday.
Naidu further stated that around eight Boeing 787 Series aircraft have already been scrutinised and inspected with immediate urgency. Addressing a press conference here, the Union Civil Aviation Minister said, "We have very strict safety standards in the country...When the incident happened, we also felt that there is a need to do an extended surveillance of the Boeing 787 Series. DGCA has also given an order to do the extended surveillance for the Boeing 787 planes. There are 34 in our Indian aircraft fleet today. I believe that 8 have already been inspected, and with immediate urgency, all of them are going to be done."
"Furthermore, as the investigation is going to proceed and the report is going to come, whatever necessary steps need to be taken, we are going to ensure that without any hesitation, we are going to improve every necessary thing that is going to come our way to improve the safety", he added. The Union Minister further informed that Air India has been instructed to facilitate the process of assisting the families of the passengers in every possible way. He added that the bodies are being given to the respective families after confirmation from DNA testing and hoped that this process would be completed soon. He said, "It is very heart-wrenching to see the stories of the people who have lost their lives... We have instructed Air India to facilitate the process of assisting the families of the passengers in whatever way is required. The DNA testing is also happening on one side so that the bodies can be identified and given to the respective families. The government of Gujarat is coordinating with that. Once the DNA testing is confirmed, the bodies are being given to the respective families, and we are hoping that the process also gets finished as soon as possible, but the documentation and the procedure need to be followed. We are ensuring that there is no lapse in the process or the protocol that needs to be followed..."On June 12, the Al-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport. The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash. Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu further said that the Air India Flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, leaving 241 people dead, has shaken the entire nation.Naidu said, "The last two days have been very difficult, especially for the ministry and everyone else. The incident that happened in Ahmedabad has shaken the entire nation. My deepest condolences to the family members who have lost their loved ones in the incident. I have also personally lost my father to a road accident, so to a certain extent, I can understand the pain and anguish the family members are feeling." "It was a moment of shock right after we got to know about the incident, but even in that disbelief, I personally rushed to the site to oversee what needed to be done and what support was needed. Once we rushed to the site, the government of Gujarat had already been working on the ground trying to rescue," he added.The Minister said that the recovery of the Black Box from the debris was critical to the investigative process. "The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which was formed specifically to look into the incidents, accidents that happen around aircraft, was immediately mobilised. One important update from the technical investigation which is happening through the AAIB is the recovery of the black box yesterday around 5 pm from the site, the AAIB team believes that this decoding of the black box is going to give an in depth insight into what would have happened during the process of the crash or moments before the crash itself. We are also eagerly waiting for what the results or the report are going to be once the AAIB goes through its full investigation..." The Central government has already constituted a high-level multidisciplinary committee for examining the causes leading to the crash of Air India Flight AI-171.Earlier in the day, officials from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) arrived in Ahmedabad, where the London-bound Air India flight crashed. The AAIB, a division under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is responsible for probing aircraft accidents in India and has launched a formal investigation into the matter.
- 14 Jun 2025 2:43 PM IST
DNA testing underway to identify Air India crash victims
The Civil Aviation Minister confirmed that DNA tests are being conducted to identify victims of the Air India plane crash and facilitate their return to families.
- 14 Jun 2025 2:43 PM IST
King Charles III to honor Air India crash victims with black armbands and moment of silence at birthday parade
King Charles III and the royal family will wear black armbands and observe a moment of silence during his annual Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday to honor those who died in the recent Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad that killed 241 on board and at least 29 on the ground. The gesture, requested by Charles as head of state and Commonwealth leader, marks respect for the victims, their families, and affected communities. The moment of silence will take place while the king reviews his troops at the historic ceremony in central London, echoing a similar tribute by Queen Elizabeth II after the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.
- 14 Jun 2025 2:37 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi urges swift investigation and corrective action after Ahmedabad plane crash
Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed deep grief over the Ahmedabad plane crash that killed nearly all 242 passengers and crew, along with 24 people on the ground. Speaking during her visit to Kerala, she emphasized the need for national solidarity with the victims’ families and stressed the importance of identifying the cause of the crash. She said that once investigations reveal what went wrong, necessary corrective measures must be implemented to prevent such tragedies in the future.
- 14 Jun 2025 2:30 PM IST
Hostels of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad that suffered damages in Air India crash are being vacated for probe: Dean
- 14 Jun 2025 2:28 PM IST
High-Level Committee to Meet on Monday, Aims to Submit Crash Report Within Three Months
The high-level committee investigating the Ahmedabad plane crash is scheduled to meet this Monday and aims to complete its consolidated report within three months. This committee, comprising experts from various sectors, has been formed to ensure a thorough review of the incident alongside the ongoing Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s probe. Authorities remain committed to transparency and timely updates as the investigation progresses.
- 14 Jun 2025 2:25 PM IST
Strict Safety Protocols in Place; Extended Checks Ordered on Boeing 787 Fleet
The ministry reaffirmed India’s strict aviation safety standards, widely recognized by international bodies like ICAO. Following the recent crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered extended surveillance of all Boeing 787 aircraft in the Indian fleet—34 planes in total, with 8 already inspected urgently and the rest to follow promptly.
The minister assured that investigation findings will guide further safety improvements. Meanwhile, Air India has been instructed to provide full support and assistance to the families of the victims.
The crash site was visited by officials who coordinated rescue and relief efforts, including the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Gujarat government. Within 24 hours, the Prime Minister personally visited the crash site to oversee the response.