Live Update: Govt Forms Panel to Probe Air India Crash
The panel "will focus on formulating SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future, and will publish its report in three months, the ministry said
New Delhi: A high-level multi-disciplinary committee, headed by the Union home secretary, will examine the causes that led to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, and also suggest comprehensive guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future.The civil aviation ministry said the committee will not be a substitute to other enquiries being conducted by relevant organisations.
The panel "will focus on formulating SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future, and will publish its report in three months, the ministry said.
On June 12, a London Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, killing 241 people on board, and several others on the ground as it plunged into a medical college complex.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is already probing the fatal crash.
Chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, the panel has the civil aviation secretary and the additional secretary in the home ministry as members, according to an order dated June 13.
Representatives from Gujarat home department, Gujarat disaster response authority, Ahmedabad police commissioner, Indian Air Force's director general of inspection and safety, director generals of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are part of the committee.
Other members include special director of the Intelligence Bureau and director of the Directorate of Forensic Science Services.
According to the order, any other member, including aviation experts, accident investigators and legal advisors may be included in the committee.
The panel will ascertain the root cause of the crash and assess the contributing factors, including mechanical failure, human error, weather conditions, regulatory compliances and other reasons.
It will also recommend "necessary improvements and formulate suitable SOPs to prevent such incidents in the future. The SOPs would also include best international practices regarding preventing and handling such incidents, the order said.
The panel will assess emergency response of various stakeholders, including rescue operations, and coordination.
"The committee will examine the existing guidelines regarding handling such incidents, and go through the records of previous such aircraft crashes in the country," the aviation ministry said.
Among other actions, the panel will formulate a comprehensive SOP and suggest the roles of all agencies and organisations of the Central and state governments to deal with post-crash incident handling and management.
The panel "will focus on formulating SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future, and will publish its report in three months, the ministry said.
On June 12, a London Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, killing 241 people on board, and several others on the ground as it plunged into a medical college complex.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is already probing the fatal crash.
Chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, the panel has the civil aviation secretary and the additional secretary in the home ministry as members, according to an order dated June 13.
Representatives from Gujarat home department, Gujarat disaster response authority, Ahmedabad police commissioner, Indian Air Force's director general of inspection and safety, director generals of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are part of the committee.
Other members include special director of the Intelligence Bureau and director of the Directorate of Forensic Science Services.
According to the order, any other member, including aviation experts, accident investigators and legal advisors may be included in the committee.
The panel will ascertain the root cause of the crash and assess the contributing factors, including mechanical failure, human error, weather conditions, regulatory compliances and other reasons.
It will also recommend "necessary improvements and formulate suitable SOPs to prevent such incidents in the future. The SOPs would also include best international practices regarding preventing and handling such incidents, the order said.
The panel will assess emergency response of various stakeholders, including rescue operations, and coordination.
"The committee will examine the existing guidelines regarding handling such incidents, and go through the records of previous such aircraft crashes in the country," the aviation ministry said.
Among other actions, the panel will formulate a comprehensive SOP and suggest the roles of all agencies and organisations of the Central and state governments to deal with post-crash incident handling and management.
Also, the ministry said the committee will suggest policy changes, operational improvements and training enhancements required to prevent such occurrences and handle post-crash incident situations.
According to the order, the panel will have access to all records, including, among others, flight data, cockpit voice recorders, aircraft maintenance records, ATC (Air Traffic Control) log and witness testimonies.
The committee will also collaborate with international agencies if foreign nationals or aircraft manufacturers are involved.
According to the order, the panel will have access to all records, including, among others, flight data, cockpit voice recorders, aircraft maintenance records, ATC (Air Traffic Control) log and witness testimonies.
The committee will also collaborate with international agencies if foreign nationals or aircraft manufacturers are involved.
Live Updates
2025-06-14 03:37:31
- 14 Jun 2025 11:14 AM ISTBJ Medical College student from Rajasthan dies in Ahmedabad plane crash
A student from BJ Medical College lost his life in the Ahmedabad plane crash after the aircraft struck the college building.The deceased student, Manav Bhadu, was a resident of Pilibanga town in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district. He had been studying at the medical college in Ahmedabad since August 2024. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Hanumangarh, Janesh Tanwar confirmed the identity of the victim.
- 14 Jun 2025 11:13 AM ISTSound of the crash felt like our eardrums would burst: Eye witness of AI 171 crash
Rekha Kshtriya, an eye witness of the AI 171 plane air crash in Ahmedabad on Saturday recalled the chilling moments after the sheer tragedy and stated that even though her family was accustomed to loud noises, the sound of the crash felt like their eardrums would burst.
Kshtriya further stated that all furniture in their house had started shaking violently. "I have been staying here since the last 13-14 years... that day around 1:30 p.m. we had heard a loud noise. Although we are accustomed to hearing loud noises, this time the noise felt like our eardrums would burst. It seemed like an earthquake. We had just sat down to have lunch and the furniture in our house had started shaking violently. For a second, it felt like a bomb blast happened.... Then when we went outside, we saw a plan had crashed. We saw broken pieces of aircraft everywhere... it was difficult to understand whether it was a plane crash or a terrorist attack or something else. The whole sky was filled with black smoke... High flames were rising everywhere..." Kshtriya told ANI.
- 14 Jun 2025 11:10 AM ISTIndian Americans mourn victims of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad
Shock, grief and disbelief rippled through Indian-American communities across the United States as news broke of the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The sudden loss of so many lives, including young medical students and families, has left hearts broken and prayers pouring in from coast to coast.For many in the diaspora, the tragedy is not just a distant headline -- it is personal. Ahmedabad, a city they call home or know through family and friends, has been struck by a sorrow that transcends oceans. The anguish of losing loved ones in such a catastrophic accident resonates deeply within their hearts, stirring memories, tears and a collective sense of mourning.
- 14 Jun 2025 10:46 AM ISTPolice personnel outside DNA sample ward at a hospital, where victims of the Air India plane crash were admitted, in Ahmedabad - PTI
- 14 Jun 2025 10:43 AM ISTKing Charles to lead moment's silence for Ahmedabad plane-crash victims
Britain's King Charles III will on Saturday lead a moment's silence in memory of the Ahmedabad-London Air India plane-crash victims after making amendments to his annual Trooping the Colour birthday parade.Buckingham Palace said the 76-year-old monarch wanted the alterations "as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy". It will also see members of the royal family wear black armbands as a mark of respect to the 241 passengers and crew who lost their lives in Thursday's London-bound plane crash in Ahmedabad.
- 14 Jun 2025 10:41 AM ISTSurvivor of 1993 Indian Airlines crash remembers tragedy
As the crash of the Air India flight in Ahmedabad has shocked the country, a resident of Parbhani in Maharashtra recalled another aircraft accident that took place 32 years ago and claimed 55 lives.
Vasant Shinde, a former municipal council president of Parbhani, told a news channel that he survived the tragedy only because he was sitting near the cockpit and not in the rear part where the fuel tank was located. He was on board the ill-fated Indian Airlines plane that took off from Chikalthana airport in Aurangabad district (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) on April 26, 1993.
- 14 Jun 2025 10:40 AM ISTAhmedabad plane crash: Jaishankar thanks foreign leaders, govts for their condolences
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday thanked all foreign leaders and governments for their condolences at the tragic loss of lives in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.The plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon."Thank all foreign leaders and Governments for their condolences at the tragic loss of lives in the Ahmedabad air crash. We appreciate this deeply," Jaishankar said in a post on X.
- 14 Jun 2025 10:38 AM ISTAhmedabad plane crash: DNA sample collection continues to identify victimsThe collection of DNA samples from the family members of the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash continued on Saturday, to help identify the bodies. Many came to the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad to provide their samples.Samples from over 250 people have already been collected in the massive identification effort.
( Source : PTI )
Next Story