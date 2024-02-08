HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has prepared the budget for 2024-25 and it is expected to be pegged somewhere between Rs 2.60-2.70 lakh crore, which is 10 pc less than that being implemented now.

According to sources, the budget was prepared taking into consideration the real income and the expenditure incurred by the previous government.

The Congress government, it is learnt, has tried to cut down on all unnecessary expediture and at the same time, given importance to the funds needed for the implementation of the six guarantees, promised by it during the hustings.

The state government will make it clear to the public that it would not implement all the guarantees in the first year of assuming power but will take some time.

Funds were allocated for implementation of free travel for women in RTC buses, enhancement of Aarogyasri scheme expenditure to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh, 200 units free power, LPG refill for Rs 500.

