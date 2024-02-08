Top
Live: Telangana Assembly Budget Session

News
DC Correspondent
8 Feb 2024 4:47 AM GMT (Update:2024-02-08 06:22:02)
The Congress government has decided to cut down on unnecessary expenditure and also give importance to the six guarantees promised by the party
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy — DC image

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has prepared the budget for 2024-25 and it is expected to be pegged somewhere between Rs 2.60-2.70 lakh crore, which is 10 pc less than that being implemented now.

According to sources, the budget was prepared taking into consideration the real income and the expenditure incurred by the previous government.

The Congress government, it is learnt, has tried to cut down on all unnecessary expediture and at the same time, given importance to the funds needed for the implementation of the six guarantees, promised by it during the hustings.

The state government will make it clear to the public that it would not implement all the guarantees in the first year of assuming power but will take some time.

Funds were allocated for implementation of free travel for women in RTC buses, enhancement of Aarogyasri scheme expenditure to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh, 200 units free power, LPG refill for Rs 500.

Live Updates

2024-02-08 04:47:31
  • 8 Feb 2024 6:08 AM GMT

    Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan begins addressing the Budget session. She hailed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for renaming the Pragathi Bhavan as Praja Bhavan and dedicating it to the public. The session began with rendition of national anthem.

  • 8 Feb 2024 5:41 AM GMT

    Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan would address the Budget session at 11.30 am. Meanwhile, there is anxiety building up over the criticism to be raised by Opposition leader and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao against the Budget.

TS budget A revanth reddy 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
