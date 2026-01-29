LIVE: State Honours Accorded to Ajit Pawar Ahead of Funeral

Baramati: Full state honours were accorded to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday as his mortal remains were taken to the Vidya Pratishthan ground for the last rites.

Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar and his sons, Parth and Jay, were present on the occasion. Senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, along with his daughter and Congress MP Praniti Shinde, also arrived to attend the funeral scheduled at the Vidya Pratishthan ground.

Supporters of Ajit Pawar raised slogans of “Ajit Dada Amar Rahe” as his mortal remains were brought to the ground. His son Jay Pawar, nephew Rohit Pawar, and other family members were also present.

Earlier in the day, officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and forensic teams reached the crash site in Baramati to investigate the plane crash that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others.

The aircraft had crash-landed in Baramati on Wednesday morning. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and senior Maharashtra Police officials, including the Director General of Police, were present at the site as part of the ongoing investigation.