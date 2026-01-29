LIVE: State Honours Accorded to Ajit Pawar Ahead of Funeral
Supporters of NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar gathered outside Ahilyabai Holkar Government Medical College to pay their final respects as his mortal remains were taken out
Baramati: Full state honours were accorded to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday as his mortal remains were taken to the Vidya Pratishthan ground for the last rites.
Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar and his sons, Parth and Jay, were present on the occasion. Senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, along with his daughter and Congress MP Praniti Shinde, also arrived to attend the funeral scheduled at the Vidya Pratishthan ground.
Supporters of Ajit Pawar raised slogans of “Ajit Dada Amar Rahe” as his mortal remains were brought to the ground. His son Jay Pawar, nephew Rohit Pawar, and other family members were also present.
Earlier in the day, officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and forensic teams reached the crash site in Baramati to investigate the plane crash that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others.
The aircraft had crash-landed in Baramati on Wednesday morning. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and senior Maharashtra Police officials, including the Director General of Police, were present at the site as part of the ongoing investigation.
Live Updates
- 29 Jan 2026 11:33 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's sons, Parth and Jay, perform the last rites rituals of their father, in Baramati
- 29 Jan 2026 11:32 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Goa CM Pramod Sawant attend the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
- 29 Jan 2026 11:31 AM IST
Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & Rajya Sabha MP, mourns at the last rites of her husband
- 29 Jan 2026 11:08 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad left for Baramati on Thursday to attend the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
- 29 Jan 2026 10:52 AM IST
NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule gestures during the funeral of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, at Baramati - PTI
- 29 Jan 2026 10:51 AM IST
NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar arrives to attend the funeral of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, at Baramati
- 29 Jan 2026 10:44 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde arrive in Baramati
- 29 Jan 2026 10:22 AM IST
The hearse van carrying the mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar moves towards Vidya Pratishthan ground for the last rites. People gather on the street to pay him their last respects.
- 29 Jan 2026 10:20 AM IST
NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule arrives at Vidya Pratishthan ground, where the last rites of Ajit Pawar will be held.