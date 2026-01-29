 Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

LIVE
LIVE: State Honours Accorded to Ajit Pawar Ahead of Funeral

Current Affairs
29 Jan 2026 6:38 AM IST

Supporters of NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar gathered outside Ahilyabai Holkar Government Medical College to pay their final respects as his mortal remains were taken out

LIVE: State Honours Accorded to Ajit Pawar Ahead of Funeral
x
Family members and supporters gather at the Vidya Pratishthan College ground to pay homage to the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, at Baramati in Pune district (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Baramati: Full state honours were accorded to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday as his mortal remains were taken to the Vidya Pratishthan ground for the last rites.

Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar and his sons, Parth and Jay, were present on the occasion. Senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, along with his daughter and Congress MP Praniti Shinde, also arrived to attend the funeral scheduled at the Vidya Pratishthan ground.

Supporters of Ajit Pawar raised slogans of “Ajit Dada Amar Rahe” as his mortal remains were brought to the ground. His son Jay Pawar, nephew Rohit Pawar, and other family members were also present.

Earlier in the day, officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and forensic teams reached the crash site in Baramati to investigate the plane crash that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others.

The aircraft had crash-landed in Baramati on Wednesday morning. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and senior Maharashtra Police officials, including the Director General of Police, were present at the site as part of the ongoing investigation.

Live Updates

2026-01-29 01:08:04
  • 29 Jan 2026 11:33 AM IST

    Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's sons, Parth and Jay, perform the last rites rituals of their father, in Baramati



  • 29 Jan 2026 11:32 AM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Goa CM Pramod Sawant attend the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar


  • 29 Jan 2026 11:31 AM IST

    Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & Rajya Sabha MP, mourns at the last rites of her husband



  • 29 Jan 2026 11:08 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad left for Baramati on Thursday to attend the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.


  • 29 Jan 2026 10:52 AM IST

    NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule gestures during the funeral of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, at Baramati - PTI 



  • 29 Jan 2026 10:51 AM IST

    NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar arrives to attend the funeral of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, at Baramati 




  • 29 Jan 2026 10:47 AM IST



  • 29 Jan 2026 10:44 AM IST

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde arrive in Baramati


  • 29 Jan 2026 10:22 AM IST

    The hearse van carrying the mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar moves towards Vidya Pratishthan ground for the last rites. People gather on the street to pay him their last respects. 




  • 29 Jan 2026 10:20 AM IST

    NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule arrives at Vidya Pratishthan ground, where the last rites of Ajit Pawar will be held.


>Load More
( Source : ANI )
ajit pawar baramati Ajit Pawar killed Baramati Aircraft Crash 
Rest of India Maharashtra Mumbai (Bombay) 
ANI
About the AuthorANI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X