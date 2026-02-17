LIVE: Bill Gates to Attend AI Impact Summit, Foundation Confirms
Gates’ name has also been removed from the summit’s official website listing attendees
New Delhi: Microsoft founder Bill Gates will attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation confirmed, dismissing earlier media reports claiming his absence as incorrect.
There were reports on Bill Gates not attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026, after his name surfaced in documents linked to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Reports indicated the government reviewed the invitation following the controversy and decided against his participation, stating the move reflects a position of standing with survivors.
The development follows online criticism after the release of files by the United States Department of Justice that mentioned several prominent global figures. Officials have not alleged wrongdoing by Gates in connection with the documents.
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi is hosting global leaders, policymakers and technology experts to discuss artificial intelligence and its societal impact.
India is expecting more than USD 200 billion in investments over the next two years, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday at the India AI Impact Summit, highlighting strong global interest in the country's AI and deep tech ecosystem.
In recent years AI has emerged as a powerful tool that helps in the fight against climate change. It enables computers to learn from data and make decisions or predictions. When applied to climate studies, AI systems analyse climate related data and provide solutions for improved climate modeling, optimized renewable energy generation, solutions for sustainable agriculture, and enhanced disaster resilience.Anurabha Ghosh, CEO of Ceew, spoke about how an intersection of Artificial Intelligence and climate action can help meet present-day environmental challenges head on, with the right intention paving the way for tech and environmental sustainability to go hand-in-hand.I
Great success: Argentine Ambassador lauds India's leadership at the Global AI Impact Summit
AI will change way of life; won't lead to job loss instead create jobs of different kinds: Amitabh Kant
Brian Cute, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), has warned that the rise of Generative AI has made the "cost of doing business for cyber criminals cheaper and more effective.