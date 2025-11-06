LIVE: Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1 Voting Update
The highest voter turnout of 15.27 per cent was recorded in Saharsa district
Latest Updates: A voter turnout of 13.13 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.
Live Updates
- 6 Nov 2025 10:45 AM IST
Amid the hustle and bustle of the assembly elections in Bihar, a young IAS officer stood out with her tuneful appeals to voters, whom she urged to take part in the 'festival of democracy' in large numbers. Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh has been urging voters in her district to step out and cast their valuable votes on the day of polling on Thursday through her song in the local Bajjika dialect.
- 6 Nov 2025 10:27 AM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday morning and, after depositing his ballot, displayed his inked finger to the media
- 6 Nov 2025 9:53 AM IST
The Congress on Thursday urged the people of Bihar to vote for change with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying they have a golden opportunity to teach a lesson to the "opportunistic rulers" who have betrayed them by branding "corruption, misgovernance, and jungle raj as development".
- 6 Nov 2025 8:53 AM IST
Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face and RJD's candidate from the Raghopur assembly constituency Tejashwi Yadav appealed to the people of Bihar to exercise their right to vote as the polling in the 121 constituencies in the first phase of the election began on Thursday. Stressing that the "destiny of Bihar" depends on every vote, Tejashwi Yadav urged people to vote in the interest of "democracy, the constitution, and humanity"
- 6 Nov 2025 8:51 AM IST
BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok urged Bihar voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right. He asserted that the people of ‘Jungle Raj’ need ‘Dhulaai’ every five years.