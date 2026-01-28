LIVE: Ajit Pawar's Death: Maharashtra Govt Declares 3-Day Mourning
According to the DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am
Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar (66) and others landed near Baramati, they said.
According to Flight Radar, the flight took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and it disappeared from radar around 8.45 am.
The government on Wednesday declared three days of state mourning across Maharashtra as a mark of respect to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, officials said.
State mourning will be observed from January 28 to January 30, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings. There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period, it said.
The department further declared that all state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday on account of the demise of the deputy chief minister.
A source told PTI that the aircraft pilot had mentioned about poor visibility near the runway, before the aircraft attempted the landing.
Live Updates
- 28 Jan 2026 3:03 PM IST
Preliminary investigation reveals the accident happened due to poor visibility during landing, thorough investigation will be conduction: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu
- 28 Jan 2026 2:59 PM IST
Chose different path but did not break relationship: Uddhav Thackeray on Ajit Pawar
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday condoled Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash, and said even though the NCP chief chose a different path in politics, he did not let their relationship suffer.
- 28 Jan 2026 2:45 PM IST
Lok Sabha pays tributes to Ajit Pawar, Khaleda Zia
Lok Sabha on Wednesday paid respect to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia and five of its former members who passed away recently.
Speaker Om Birla read out obituary references on Pawar, Zia, Shalini Patil, Bhanu Prakash Mirdha, Satyendra Nath Brohmo Chaudhury, Suresh Kalmadi and Kabindra Purkayastha.
- 28 Jan 2026 2:22 PM IST
Mamata demands SC-monitored probe into Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the death of Ajit Pawar in a place crash, alleging that "all other agencies" have been "completely compromised."
- 28 Jan 2026 1:04 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet observeed silence as a mark of respect for Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
- 28 Jan 2026 12:46 PM IST
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi condoled the demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and said he left a lasting imprint on the western state's politics.Pawar and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district."Deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Ajit Pawar ji in the tragic plane crash at Baramati today. His years of public service and contribution to Maharashtra have left a lasting imprint on the state's political life," Gogoi, the deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, said in a post on X.