LIVE: Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash in Maharashtra’s Baramati

Baramati (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning.

Pawar was onboard the aircraft along with two personnel — one Personal Security Officer (PSO) and one attendant — and two crew members. Further details regarding the crash are awaited.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am. The crash landing of the Mumbai–Baramati chartered aircraft occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati.

#WATCH | Mumbai to Baramati charter plane crash landed at 8.45 am in Baramati, Maharashtra today. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was on board. Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/A8edBaeUbM





Ajit Pawar was travelling to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad elections. He was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present at the meeting.

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively, having served six terms under various governments. He held the position during the tenures of Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

He is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar and their two sons, Jay Pawar and Parth Pawar.

Ajit Pawar began his political career in 1982 after being elected to the board of a cooperative sugar factory. In 1991, he was elected chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1991 from the Baramati Parliamentary constituency and later vacated the seat for his uncle Sharad Pawar. He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly seven times from the Baramati Assembly constituency, first winning a by-election in 1991 and subsequently securing victories in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

In November 2019, he engineered a split in the Nationalist Congress Party and joined a Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, becoming Deputy Chief Minister. In February 2024, the Election Commission awarded the party name and symbol to the faction headed by Ajit Pawar.