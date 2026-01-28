 Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

LIVE
LIVE: Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash, AAIB to Probe Accident

Current Affairs
28 Jan 2026 9:41 AM IST

According to the DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am

LIVE: Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash, AAIB to Probe Accident
x
Rescue work underway after an aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed during landing, at Baramati in Pune district, Maharashtra (PTI)

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar (66) and others landed near Baramati, they said.

According to Flight Radar, the flight took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and it disappeared from radar around 8.45 am.
Pawar was traveling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state.
There were five people on board when the aircraft crashed at 8.50 am, a police official said.
Superintendent of Police, Sandip Singh Gill, said that after the crash, there was a fire. "People onboard were immediately taken to the hospital," he said.
A source told PTI that the aircraft pilot had mentioned about poor visibility near the runway, before the aircraft attempted the landing.
The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames, the source said.
Pawar is survived by wife Sunetra, a member of Rajya Sabha and two sons, Parth and Jay.
Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had contested the recent municipal corporation elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in alliance with his uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the plane crash at Baramati airport that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday. The Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crash-landed at the airport. There were five people onboard, including the crew members, according to the aviation regulator DGCA.
A senior official told PTI that the AAIB will be visiting the crash site and it will be investigating the accident.
AAIB is responsible for classifying safety occurrences involving aircraft operating in Indian airspace as accidents, serious incidents, or incidents. It carries out detailed investigations into accidents and also suggests measures to improve safety.

Live Updates

2026-01-28 04:11:35
  • 28 Jan 2026 1:06 PM IST



  • 28 Jan 2026 1:04 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh Cabinet observeed silence as a mark of respect for Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.



  • 28 Jan 2026 12:46 PM IST

    Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi condoled the demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and said he left a lasting imprint on the western state's politics.Pawar and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district.

    "Deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Ajit Pawar ji in the tragic plane crash at Baramati today. His years of public service and contribution to Maharashtra have left a lasting imprint on the state's political life," Gogoi, the deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, said in a post on X.



  • 28 Jan 2026 12:45 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday, saying it was an irreparable loss for the state.In an X post, Gupta said the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar in an unfortunate plane crash, was painful and shocking. 

    "His demise is an irreparable loss for Indian politics, especially Maharashtra," the Delhi chief minister said.



  • 28 Jan 2026 12:43 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others in a flight crash saying, "the scale of the tragedy is difficult to absorb".Deeply pained to learn about the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others in a tragic plane crash, Stalin said.

     


  • 28 Jan 2026 12:41 PM IST


    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday described the death of his fellow Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as sad and unfortunate and said the aircraft accident that claimed his life will be probed.
    Speaking to reporters, Shinde lauded the contribution of Pawar, who served as his colleague in different cabinets and was also his deputy when he helmed the government from 2022 to 2024. "It is a very painful incident...very sad and unfortunate for Maharashtra. The aircraft accident will be probed," he said.

  • 28 Jan 2026 12:40 PM IST

    Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said she was shocked and saddened by death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash."Deeply shocked and saddened by reports of a tragic private plane crash claiming the life of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with others. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace," Mehbooba said in an X post.

  • 28 Jan 2026 12:17 PM IST



  • 28 Jan 2026 12:05 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief at the demise of co-Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died after the charter plane carrying him crashed in Baramati. He further said that an investigation into the crash will be conducted. "We will conduct a probe into this so that such incidents don't happen again in the future." Referring to the deceased NCP leader as "Ajit da", Shinde recalled that it is a matter of deep sadness and a "deep loss for Maharashtra."

  • 28 Jan 2026 11:39 AM IST



>Load More
( Source : PTI )
airplane crash plane crash ajit pawar Maharashtra news 
Rest of India Maharashtra 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X