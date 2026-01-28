LIVE: Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash, AAIB to Probe Accident
According to the DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am
Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar (66) and others landed near Baramati, they said.
Live Updates
- 28 Jan 2026 1:04 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet observeed silence as a mark of respect for Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
- 28 Jan 2026 12:46 PM IST
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi condoled the demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and said he left a lasting imprint on the western state's politics.Pawar and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district."Deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Ajit Pawar ji in the tragic plane crash at Baramati today. His years of public service and contribution to Maharashtra have left a lasting imprint on the state's political life," Gogoi, the deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, said in a post on X.
- 28 Jan 2026 12:45 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday, saying it was an irreparable loss for the state.In an X post, Gupta said the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar in an unfortunate plane crash, was painful and shocking."His demise is an irreparable loss for Indian politics, especially Maharashtra," the Delhi chief minister said.
- 28 Jan 2026 12:43 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others in a flight crash saying, "the scale of the tragedy is difficult to absorb".Deeply pained to learn about the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others in a tragic plane crash, Stalin said.
- 28 Jan 2026 12:41 PM ISTMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday described the death of his fellow Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as sad and unfortunate and said the aircraft accident that claimed his life will be probed.Speaking to reporters, Shinde lauded the contribution of Pawar, who served as his colleague in different cabinets and was also his deputy when he helmed the government from 2022 to 2024. "It is a very painful incident...very sad and unfortunate for Maharashtra. The aircraft accident will be probed," he said.
- 28 Jan 2026 12:40 PM IST
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said she was shocked and saddened by death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash."Deeply shocked and saddened by reports of a tragic private plane crash claiming the life of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with others. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace," Mehbooba said in an X post.
- 28 Jan 2026 12:05 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief at the demise of co-Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died after the charter plane carrying him crashed in Baramati. He further said that an investigation into the crash will be conducted. "We will conduct a probe into this so that such incidents don't happen again in the future." Referring to the deceased NCP leader as "Ajit da", Shinde recalled that it is a matter of deep sadness and a "deep loss for Maharashtra."