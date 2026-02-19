LIVE: AI Needs to be Democratic for All: Modi at Global Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his keynote address at the AI Impact Summit 2026, spoke about artificial intelligence and its implications, highlighting India’s vision of ensuring the democratisation of the technology for all citizens.

“I welcome you all to the most historic AI Summit of the world. India is the centre of the world’s largest tech pool. It is a matter of pride for the Global South that the AI summit is being organised in India. When signals were first transmitted wirelessly, no one imagined that the entire world would one day be connected in real time. Artificial Intelligence is such a transformation of human history. What we are seeing today, what we are predicting, is just the beginning of its impact,” he said.

He added that India views AI as a force for public good, which is why the summit adopted the theme “Sarvajan Hitaye, Sarvajan Sukhaye.” The Prime Minister emphasised that AI must be democratic and accessible, particularly for the Global South, noting that the technology not only makes machines intelligent but also significantly enhances human capabilities. He said the speed and scale of change are unprecedented, with technological impacts now visible far faster than in previous eras.

Highlighting responsible use, Modi said nations must think carefully about how AI is used today and what kind of systems future generations will inherit. Comparing AI with nuclear technology, he said humanity has witnessed both destructive and beneficial outcomes depending on how powerful technologies are governed.

He reiterated the need for a human-centric approach to artificial intelligence. “AI is a transformative power. If directionless, it becomes a disruption; if the right direction is found, it becomes a solution. How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric, how to make it sensitive and responsive — this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit. Welfare of all, happiness of all is our benchmark,” he said.

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together policymakers, industry experts, academics, innovators and civil society representatives in New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The summit — the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South — aims to strengthen international cooperation on governance, safety and the societal impact of AI while aligning with the principle of “AI for Humanity.”