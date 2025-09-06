Balapur Laddu Auctioned for ₹35 Lakhs

Hyderabad: The iconic Balapur Ganesh laddu was auctioned for ₹35 lakh this year, fetching nearly ₹5 lakh more than last year’s bid.

Lingala Dasharath Gowda of Karmanpat, who had been trying for the past six years, finally succeeded in winning the prized laddu.



The festival committee honoured Dasharath Gowda for his devotion and perseverance, marking yet another memorable chapter in the Balapur Ganesh festivities.

