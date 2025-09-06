 Top
Balapur Laddu Auctioned for ₹35 Lakhs

DC Correspondent
6 Sept 2025 11:09 AM IST

Having tried for six years, the Karmanghat resident finally wins the much-coveted laddu; fetches ₹4.99 lakh more than last year.

Lingala Dasharath Gowda of Karmanpat, who had been trying for the past six years, finally succeeded in winning the prized laddu.

Hyderabad: The iconic Balapur Ganesh laddu was auctioned for ₹35 lakh this year, fetching nearly ₹5 lakh more than last year’s bid.

The festival committee honoured Dasharath Gowda for his devotion and perseverance, marking yet another memorable chapter in the Balapur Ganesh festivities.

