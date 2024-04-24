Experience Bangkok's Street Flavors at Zega with The Seefah Takeover

Zega, the award winning pan-Asian restaurant at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, is all set to pay an ode to the tantalizing Bangkok street food. Zega is presenting a culinary extravaganza featuring the celebrated expat Thai chef, Seefah Ketchaiyo. Known for her inventive interpretations of Asian street fare, Chef Seefah, accompanied by co-founder Chef Karan Bane, is ready to transport foodies on a gastronomic journey, echoing the bustling streets of Bangkok for an unparalleled dining experience.

Get ready for 'The Seefah Takeover,' involving a meticulously crafted menu that encapsulates the essence of tantalising Asian street gastronomy. Chef Seefah's authentic and soulful dishes, imbued with her unique touch and culinary expertise, are sure to please every palate.

Enhancing these flavorful offerings are cocktails to complement the robust Asian flavors. These cocktails perfectly pair with every delectable bite.

The two-day Thai Pop-Up at Zega will take you on an extraordinary culinary indulgence, inviting guests to relish the authentic flavors of Thai cuisine.