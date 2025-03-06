Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak: A Star-Studded Book Launch by Seema Kapoor at JW Marriott, Juhu

The much-anticipated book Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak, penned by renowned writer and director Seema Kapoor, was launched in a grand event at JW Marriott, Juhu. The launch witnessed a star-studded gathering, with Bollywood stalwarts such as Boney Kapoor, Dr. Annu Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Raghuvir Yadav, Divya Dutta, Bharti Lavekar, and Jaspinder Narula gracing the occasion.



Seema Kapoor, an acclaimed storyteller known for her deep and insightful narratives, is the wife of the late legendary actor Om Puri and the sister of veteran actor Dr. Annu Kapoor. Her latest literary offering, Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak, delves into poignant experiences and reflections, resonating with readers on an emotional level.

The evening saw a gathering of over 200 esteemed guests from the film and literary fraternity, who came together to celebrate Seema Kapoor’s literary achievement. The event was skillfully anchored by noted writer and filmmaker Rumi Jaffery, adding charm and depth to the evening’s proceedings.





Speaking on the occasion, Anupam Kher lauded Seema Kapoor’s literary prowess, stating, “Seema ji has always been a powerhouse of creativity. This book is not just a collection of words; it is an experience, a journey that will stay with you long after you turn the last page.”



Echoing similar sentiments, Paresh Rawal said, “Literature and cinema go hand in hand, and Seema Kapoor’s storytelling is a testament to how art transcends mediums. Her words have the ability to touch the soul.”

Renowned filmmaker Boney Kapoor also praised Seema Kapoor’s dedication to the craft, adding, “Her journey as a writer and director has been inspiring. Seema has taught language to my daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. This book will surely leave a mark on readers and literature lovers.”

Raghuvir Yadav shared his experiences from Madhya Pradesh, adding a personal touch to the event.

Seema Kapoor’s brothers, Ranjeet Kapoor, Dr. Annu Kapoor, and Nikhil Kapoor, attended the event with their families, further enhancing the warmth and familial spirit of the occasion.





The evening was filled with heartfelt speeches, musical interludes, and conversations about literature and cinema, making it a memorable gathering. Seema Kapoor, overwhelmed by the love and support, expressed her gratitude, saying, “This book is a piece of my soul, and I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey.”



With the overwhelming response at the launch, Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak is set to make its mark in the literary world, further cementing Seema Kapoor’s reputation as a storyteller par excellence.



