World Trauma Day: Our Caution Is Our Shield during Road Accidents

Hyderabad: Compared to the previous year, the number of road accidents has increased significantly over the past 12 months. Data from various hospitals across the city shows that accidents in 2024–25 have risen by more than 50% compared to 2023–24. The easy access to high-speed bikes for youngsters, reckless driving, and in some cases the use of alcohol and drugs are major causes of this alarming rise. According to medical experts, taking precautions is the only way to protect ourselves from such incidents.

Drivers are advised to remain highly alert at all times. Those riding two-wheelers — both the rider and pillion — must wear helmets without fail. Even minor accidents on two-wheelers can cause fatal head injuries. It’s best to avoid driving at night or in heavy rain whenever possible. Under no circumstances should anyone drive after consuming alcohol or drugs.

Dr. Venkata Ramana K., Consultan

If an accident occurs, it is crucial to shift the injured person to the nearest hospital as quickly as possible. In cases like brain stroke, emergency injections must be administered within four and a half hours — known as the golden hour. For road accident victims, however, the golden hour is only 30 to 60 minutes. Victims must be taken to a nearby hospital and given emergency treatment within this critical window. Providing basic first aid at the accident site is equally important.

To enable this, ambulance drivers should receive proper training so they can immediately control bleeding, apply neck collars, and perform essential life-saving procedures upon reaching the spot. If needed, they should also be able to administer CPR. Such timely measures can save many lives. On the occasion of World Trauma Day, experts stress that following these precautions is absolutely essential.





The article is authored by Dr. Venkata Ramana K., Consultant – Critical Care Medicine, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar.