From Lifestyle to Lifespan: Why Indians Must Rethink Heart Health

Not too long ago, heart disease was largely thought of as something that caught up with you in your 50s or 60s. Today, however, the picture looks drastically different. Young Indians in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly being diagnosed with serious heart conditions—a shift that cardiologists say is deeply worrying.

“Earlier, people would get diagnosed post 60 or probably after 50,” says Dr. Shyam Sasidharan. “But these days, it’s no longer an older person’s illness. If you look at global data, the incidence has plateaued in the West, but in lower and middle-income countries like ours, it’s actually skyrocketing.”

The numbers he shares are sobering. “Some studies in India show that around 10% of the adult population has coronary heart disease. Unlike in earlier times, where it was mainly the elderly, now about 40% of all people getting heart attacks in India are below 40 years of age. That is a very alarming statistic.”

The problem, he adds, is that most people don’t expect heart disease to strike at such a young age. “Because of that, there are delays in recognizing the symptoms and seeking treatment. The mortality is also higher. We’re losing youngsters in the prime of their lives.”

One of the biggest culprits is hypertension, which is increasingly common among the young. “By midlife, we are seeing deaths related to high blood pressure going up significantly,” Dr. Sasidharan points out. “The thing about hypertension—and other conditions like diabetes and dyslipidemia—is that they start off without symptoms. You don’t feel anything when they are high. You only realize it when a complication like a heart attack shows up.”

That’s what makes it dangerous. “Multiple studies have shown that people with uncontrolled high blood pressure live at least 35 years less than those without it. That’s almost double the risk. And it’s not just heart attacks. Hypertension also increases the chances of strokes and other complications. So, the longer it goes unchecked, the more the damage accumulates in the body.”

For Dr. Sasidharan, the most important message is that prevention trumps treatment. “It is beyond any doubt that we can treat many of these diseases once we have them,” he says. “But it is always better not to have them. More than 80% of cardiovascular problems are preventable—that’s the saddest part.”

He explains that there are two types of risk factors: modifiable and non-modifiable. “Non-modifiable ones are things like age, gender, or family history. But the modifiable ones—diabetes, hypertension, smoking, obesity, inactivity, stress, air pollution—these are in our hands. The culture of taking care of your own health, making the right choices, that’s what makes the difference.”

And he is clear about where prevention begins: “Children and young adults need to start early. Unless you build healthy habits from the beginning, the risks add up silently.”

For most people, the challenge isn’t a lack of information—it’s the willingness to act on it. “The world only gives us good health choices and bad health choices. And more often, we are tempted by the bad ones. Whether it’s food or exercise, the knowledge is with us. The question is—are we motivated enough to act? Prevention requires awareness, but more importantly, it requires motivation.”

What if someone wants to take charge and check their heart health early? “There are a number of non-invasive tests available today,” Dr. Sasidharan says. “ECG, echocardiography, treadmill test, stress echo, nuclear imaging—all of these can give us an idea of how the heart is functioning. More recently, CT coronary angiography provides a very detailed picture. And when required, angiograms still remain the gold standard.”