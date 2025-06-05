Forests by Heartfulness Commits to 30 Million Trees by 2030

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Forests by Heartfulness (FBH), a flagship initiative of Heartfulness Institute, has reaffirmed its commitment to large-scale, sustainable afforestation with an ambitious goal: raising 30 million trees by 2030. Backed by scientific rigor, community engagement, and spiritual sensitivity, the initiative is making measurable impact across India’s degraded landscapes.





As part of this project, 3.5 lakh trees will be planted to develop 650 hectares of forest land over the course of one year, each tree being planted to revere one's mother, who is the first Guru. The first

tree to be planted by Hon'ble Dy CM will be in the name of respected Baa, Smt Shantaben, motherof Rev Daaji.





India has lost 2.19 million hectares of tree cover since 2000 – a concerning 5.6% decline – triggering rising concerns around climate change, habitat loss, and soil degradation. In response, FBH has pioneered a regenerative forest model that goes beyond conventional plantation drives. This model not only restores biodiversity and degraded soil but also empowers rural communities and reconnects people to nature through meditation and spiritual ecology.





Since its inception, Forests by Heartfulness has planted over 3 million trees across 10,000 acres of degraded lands in 12 states, conserving more than 80 endangered species with an impressive 90% survival rate. It operates 20 native nurseries housing 6 million saplings across 330 endemic species, making it one of India’s most diverse and robust plantation efforts.





“Daaji has instilled in us the vision to treat trees as sentient beings. With his inspiration and guidance, we are intertwining ancient wisdom and modern science to plant 30 million trees by 2030. Even children are learning to nurture and protect forests. Together, we’re building green futures one forest at a time,” said Dr. V. Ramakantha, Retired IFS and Chairman of Forests by Heartfulness.



Key Highlights of Forests by Heartfulness:

 1200+ mature trees relocated with 80% success rate

 35 lakes restored or created, enabling 77 crore litres of water capacity

 22 afforestation projects in 12 states on over 75,000 acres of degraded lands

 Use of biochar, check dams, phytosociological surveys, and activated compost to revive ecosystems

 Training programs in agroforestry, watershed management, and native nursery techniques for local communities

Unlike other popular methods, FBH’s approach follows a natural forest succession that avoids topsoil replacement and enriches it using organic compost, neem cake, and microbial activators. very plantation site is selected through rigorous ecological surveys assessing soil composition, native vegetation, and hydrology to ensure long-term resilience and compatibility. This method fosters complex, multi-strata forest ecosystems involving trees, shrubs, herbs, creepers, and grasses, thereby supporting higher biodiversity and faunal integration.





Across India, Forests by Heartfulness is already bringing degraded land back to life. In Madhya Pradesh, 2,000 acres of scrub forest in Shivgarh, Ratlam are being revived into native forests. In

Ratlam, a 105-acre city forest acts as an oxygen bank for local population. A similar model is being scaled at many places in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi NCR alongside the creation of water bodies, soil conservation structures, and sustainable livelihood through native fodder crops.





Last year Heartfulness afforestation project named ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ aligned with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. The launch took place on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh. It is a unique initiative combining environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers.



In an effort to prevent desertification in central India, the Aravalli afforestation project is ongoing in full swing at the Aravalli Hills. For this, Taranga Hills in Mehsana District, Gujrat, were selected due to extreme aridity caused by scant rainfall (~400mm annually), high summer temperatures reaching 42°C, and vegetation loss from soil moisture depletion. The project is designed to transform this dry region into a sustainable green zone through infrastructure, strategic interventions, and water conservation. Economically viable, it includes the planting of 150,000 sandalwood trees along with a diverse range of native species, culminating in 625,000 saplings to boost biodiversity. The afforestation drive is structured in two phases: Phase I covers 50 hectares and Phase II 350 hectares.





The peak elevation is 486 meters above sea level. The project includes a massive water conservation capacity of 6 crore litres supported by 715 rain guns—the world’s largest deployment in any

afforestation initiative. These rain guns simulate rainfall, helping to convert arid land into a self-sustaining ecosystem. The initiative is expected to create over 10,000 jobs nationwide, with more than 1,000 roles generated in Gujarat alone.

As the world enters the second half of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021–2030), Forests by Heartfulness stands as a uniquely Indian model of climate action - scientifically robust, spiritually guided, and socially inclusive. The organization invites CSR partners, state governments, and civil society groups to join hands in accelerating the pace and depth of India’s green transformation.

A Greener Tomorrow, One Forest at a Time FBH is not just planting trees - it’s growing living ecosystems, restoring balance, and creating climate- ready communities. As the world searches for sustainable solutions to the climate crisis, FBH offers a replicable, scalable, and deeply human model of regeneration.





