Womenergy launches United Telangana Local Women Associations Front

Hyderabad: In a grand celebration of International Women's Day, Deepthi Reddy Madugula Founder Womenergy, a renowned organization dedicated to women's empowerment, hosted the Telangana Womenergy Awards ceremony and launched the United Telangana Local Women's Association Front (UTLWAF). The event took place at NITHM, Gachibowli, where Sangeetha Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, Anuradha Reddy, Vice Chair of Continental Hospitals and diabetes foundation chairperson and Sudha Reddy, Agri Industrialist along with several other notable dignitaries, graced the event and inspired women of Telangana to work together and do more.

The awards ceremony recognized and honored 300 remarkable women from 15 different Categories , 36 Societies included Ek Nayee Bharosa, Be the Change, T life, Vande Bharat, Amsi, Raatnam, Bharatiya Sthri Shakthi, WEAI, Mana Ooru Mana Badyatha, Ramarajyam, Hyderabad Art Society, I Womenz, Golden Women Club, ICSL, Tribal & Farm Women Cooperatives from Rural, Ahilya Women Foundation, T Arya Vaisya Mahila Vibagh, T Reddy Mahila Sangh, Varadhi Seva Samstha, Yagna Gurukul, Abhaya Foundation, Vivekananda Seva Sangh, Sheep, Divya Hastham Trust, and many more.

The call for action by Telangana local women for their rightful share of the state msme development story was emphasised by all women entrepreneurs and industrialists ;while jointly launching the logo of UTLWAF (United Telangana Local Women's Association Front).

Mrs. Deepthi Reddy Madugula, the founder and organizer of Womenergy and WeAim, has been an avid promoter of women's developmental initiatives in Telangana . Her relentless efforts over the past decade have supported and uplifted over 10,000 women on their entrepreneurial journey. This event served as a platform to recognize and appreciate the efforts made by local Telangana women in various fields.

Deepthi Reddy Madugula, who also founded UTLWAF now voiced her concerns about the unfair treatment of local Telangana women, despite the state's freedom movements and new policies. She highlighted how non-local capitalists continue to unjustly exploit local resources, depriving Telangana women of their own MSME opportunities. The founder expressed disappointment over the self-employment and manufacturing stories of Telangana being undermined by outside entities taking advantage of the grants and funding meant for local livelihoods.

They are calling for joint action committees from every districts and launching district Womenergy hubs soon.