Winter Weddings & Shawls: Tradition, Trend and Warmth of Storytelling

Winter weddings possess an allure that summer ceremonies can't quite match. Misty mornings, soft sunlight, cosy décor, and warmth in colour palettes make the season almost cinematic. And of all winter elements, there is one piece that steals the show: the shawl, an eternal mix of grace and heat.

Whether it is the pashmina of the groom, the phulkari heirloom of the bride, or the handwoven Kullu drapes of the guests, the shawls add depth and tradition to cold-weather weddings. They are more than accessories-they are cultural narratives wrapped in fabric.

For generations, shawls have been an intrinsic part of wedding traditions among North Indians, especially among Punjabis, Kashmiris, and Himachalis. Handwoven Pashmina shawls are often given as a mark of respect to special guests. Vibrant with hand embroidery, phulkari shawls represent blessings and prosperity. Meanwhile, modern brides are incorporating shawls into their bridal wear, not only to keep warm but also as a personal touch. A pastel lehenga teamed with a soft Kashmiri shawl instantly turns into a royal moment.

But today, the shawl is not just about tradition; it's trending hard in the fashion world. With celebrities flaunting embroidered drapes, designers have begun experimenting with velvet shawls with mirror work borders, boho prints, and even fusion styles to match Indo-Western outfits. Winter weddings have just become the perfect stage for this trend.

Shawls also bring storytelling into wedding photography, a bride wrapped in her grandmother's phulkari, a couple sharing one shawl during a cold sangeet night, or a groom adjusting his Kani shawl before the baraat. All these moments are emotional. Many families consider shawls heirlooms passed down through generations, carrying memories of past weddings and the blessings of the new couple.

On the functional side, shawls let guests dress in style without freezing. They allow deeper experimentation with colours, textures, and layers. Faux fur, jacquard, Banarasi, and handloom shawls have all become popular at weddings because they perfectly balance comfort and glamour. Winter weddings and shawls go together perfectly, as both capture warmth, not only physical but emotional. They merge heritage with modern aesthetics to make every ceremony meaningful and memorable. A shawl isn't just a piece of fabric; in winter weddings, it's a moment, a memory, and a hug preserved in cloth.





The article has been authored by Siftpreet kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle.