Why Does This Indonesian Tribe Preserve Its Dead Bodies?

But for the Toraja, an ethnic group living in the South Sulawesi Province of Indonesia, the bodies of departed ancestors remain a central part of living society long after their passing.

In Between Life and Death

The people of the Tana Toraja Regency believe that death is only the next step of a person's journey, not the end. In a ritual called Manene, the community preserves its dead bodies, mummifying the corpses and placing them in special ancestral houses called tongkonan. Then, families visit the homes every couple of years to interact with their ancestors - cleaning their bodies, giving them fresh, new clothes, and making offerings.

This unique tradition allows people to honour the memory of their loved ones and introduce them to new family members.

Exorbitant Funeral Prices

Conducting a funeral in the region is also extremely costly; the price of a funeral can reach up to $500,000.

Since the Toraja view death as a celebration, funerals are often 5-day events that involve numerous animal sacrifices, building a hut to cremate the deceased, and, of course, a good catering service (excluding the cost of the burial and post-mortem care).

Until another family member passes or the family can afford to perform the last rites, the body is preserved. Oftentimes, husbands and wives are cremated together, spending both their life and afterlife as one.

While the Tana Toraja Regency is known for its picturesque landscapes, tourists can visit the region to witness Manene firsthand. Recently, Indian travel influencer Sharanya Iyer (@trulynomadly on Instagram) posted about her experience at the village, showcasing bodies dressed up in colourful outfits, with some even sporting cool, hip sunglasses.





The article has been authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an article at Deccan Chronicle