Navaratri 2025 Day 6: Goddess Katyayani, Significance, Puja Timings, Mantras, Colours

Each day is devoted to one of the goddess’ nine avatars. On Shashthi, the sixth day of Navaratri, the warrior goddess Katyayani is worshipped.

The story of Goddess Katyayani

There once was a sage named Katyayan who had no offspring. As a devotee of Durga Maa, he longed for her as his daughter and performed years of austere penance towards his goal. It was during this time that the demon Mahishasura asked Lord Brahma for a boon, that he could only be slain by a woman, assuming that no woman could be powerful enough to kill him. He began wreaking havoc across the realms, and soon, the gods approached the Trimurti for help. The gods combined their energies to create a divine, powerful woman. Each and every deva presented her with gifts, ornaments, or weapons before she went on her way to defeat Mahishasura. The goddess manifested on Earth as Sage Katyayan’s daughter, giving her the name ‘Katyayani’.

Katyayani Devi is one of the most vicious forms of Goddess Durga. She is depicted riding a lion and possessing four arms. In her left hands, she carries a sword and a lotus flower, and her right hands are in a varada mudra (gesture of boons and blessing) and abhayamudra (gesture of protection). She rules over the third eye chakra, Ajna Chakra, which governs intuition, perception, and inner vision. It represents the unconscious mind and provides mental clarity, emotional stability, and deeper understanding of the self and the universe. Katyayani Maa is also the ruler of Jupiter, the planet of wisdom, expansion, and higher knowledge. It is considered the teacher of gods, influencing one’s spiritual growth. Worshipping the goddess minimises the ill effects of Jupiter and blesses devotees with good luck, fortune, and success. Just as the devi conquered the ignorant Mahishasura, she eliminates our negative tendencies.

Goddess Katyayani’s colour – Grey

Grey is associated with Katyayani Devi, symbolising balance, discipline, and steadiness. It is also the colour of wisdom and experience. The shades of grey, various combinations of white and black, signify the nuances of life. Wearing this colour keeps worshippers grounded and steadfast on their spiritual journey.

Today’s Puja Timings

Brahma Muhurta: 04:36 AM to 05:24 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:00 AM to 06:12 AM

Abhijit: 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:12 PM to 03:00 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:12 PM to 06:36 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:12 PM to 07:24 PM

Amrit Kalam: 01:26 PM to 03:14 PM

Nishita Muhurta: 11:48 PM to 12:36 AM (28 Sept)

Ravi Yoga: 06:12 AM to 07:15 AM

01:08 AM (28 Sept) to 06:12 AM (28 Sept)

Mantra for Katyayani Maa

ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Chanting this mantra invites prosperity into the lives of devotees, blessing them with the courage and strength to face life’s challenges head-on.

चन्द्रहासोज्ज्वलकरा शार्दूलवरवाहना।

कात्यायनी शुभं दद्याद् देवी दानवघातिनी॥

Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana।

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

You can find the entire prayer for Goddess Katyayani online on Drik Panchang.





The article has been authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.