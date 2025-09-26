Navaratri 2025 Day 5: Goddess Skandmata, Significance, Puja Timings, Mantras, Colours

Shardiya Navaratri is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Hindus around the world. Friends and families gather to perform the folk dances of Garbha and Dandiya Ras, honouring the legacy of Durga Maa and her victory over the buffalo monster Mahishasura. The 9-day festival runs from Monday, 22nd September, to Thursday, 2nd October, and Dussehra, or Vijaya Dashmi, marks the end of the celebrations (at least until Diwali).

Each day is devoted to one of the goddess’ nine avatars. On Panchami, the fifth day of Navaratri, the mother of Lord Karthikeya, Skandmata, is worshipped.

The story of Goddess Skandmata

Skand is another name for the son of Parvati, Lord Karthikeya, the Commander of the Gods. Parvati Devi became known as Skandmata when she became a mother. Before he was born, the gods were under attack by demons, led by the asura Tarakasura and his brothers. After performing severe penance, Lord Brahma gave the brothers a boon that only the son of Shiva could kill them, so the gods could not defend themselves. At this time, Lord Shiva, grieving the death of Sati, had become an ascetic. However, Parvati was reborn as the daughter of the Himalayas and soon embarked on a path of penance to prove her love and devotion to Shiva. Thousands of years later, the two married and their energies combined to produce a fiery seed. From this seed, a six-faced Karthikeya was born, each face symbolising one of the facets of his divinity. Once baby Karthikeya grew up, he defeated Tarakasura and his army, restoring peace and order in the celestial realm.

Skandmata Devi is the epitome of motherhood, representing the strength of motherly love. She is depicted with a fair complexion, possessing four arms: the upper two hands holding lotus flowers, one carrying baby Karthikeya, and one blessing her devotees in an abhayamudra (gesture of protection). Her vehicle is the lion. Skandmata is often seen on top of a lotus, giving her the name 'Padmasana'. She rules over the throat chakra, Vishuddha Chakra, governing communication, self-expression, and purity of speech. It gives one the ability to clearly verbalise their inner truth and wisdom. Skandmata Maa is also the ruler of Mercury, the planet of intellect, speech, and business acumen. Worshipping the goddess minimises the ill effects of Mercury, reducing interpersonal conflict and financial struggles, and providing devotees with mental clarity. As Mother Divine, she blesses the home with peace and happiness, safeguarding the well-being of its children.

Goddess Skandmata’s colour – Green

Green is the colour of Skandmata Devi, symbolising hope and new beginnings. It is the colour of nature and represents growth, fertility, and peace. Wearing this vibrant hue draws abundance into the lives of worshippers and gives them the vigour and vitality to make the most out of new opportunities. The colour green is also associated with Mercury.

Today’s Puja Timings

Brahma Muhurta: 04:36 AM to 05:24 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:00 AM to 06:11 AM

Abhijit: 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:12 PM to 03:00 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:13 PM to 06:37 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:13 PM to 07:25 PM

Amrit Kalam: 12:15 PM to 02:03 PM

Nishita Muhurta: 11:48 PM to 12:36 AM (27 Sept)

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 10:09 PM to 06:12 AM (27 Sept)

Ravi Yoga: 10:09 PM to 06:12 AM (27 Sept)

Mantra for Skandmata Maa

ॐ देवी स्कन्दमात्रे नमः॥

Om Devi Skandamatre Namah॥

Chanting this mantra brings peace, protection and prosperity into one’s life, invoking the goddess’ material blessings.

सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माञ्चित करद्वया।

शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी॥

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

You can find the entire prayer for Goddess Skandmata online on Drik Panchang.





The article has been authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle