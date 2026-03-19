Where Travel Meets True Happiness

This World Happiness Day, think of travel as a treasure hunt - one that leads you to small, meaningful moments across the world, each offering its own quiet clue to happiness. It isn’t always about the grand experiences, but about being present, connecting with a place, its people, and even yourself. Here are our top picks -destinations and experiences that invite you to slow down, look closer, and discover joy in the little things.

Kenya: Happiness in people, culture, and connection As part of a global treasure hunt for happiness, Kenya reveals one of its richest clues not just in its iconic wildlife, but in its people. Beyond the thrill of safaris, true joy unfolds in moments of connection -engaging with local communities, understanding age-old traditions, watching the rhythmic grace of the Maasai’s Adumu dance, or simply exchanging stories. There’s a quiet magic in the warmth of a welcome, the pride woven into vibrant attire, and the deep sense of identity reflected in everyday life. Here, happiness isn’t something you just see, it’s something you feel. In Kenya, where landscapes intertwine with lived experiences, you discover a deeper, more enduring kind of joy that lingers long after the journey ends. Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Krabi: Quiet luxury, thoughtfully lived Krabi reveals one of its most refined and soulful clues at Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, where joy lies in the art of thoughtful living. Here, happiness begins with the quiet luxury of a personal Ton Hong (butler), curating each moment from sunrise yoga overlooking the Andaman Sea to twilight rituals that gently slow the day. It deepens at the resort’s signature Phulay Bay Spa, where therapies draw on ancient Thai healing traditions - think warm herbal compresses (luk pra kob), jasmine-infused oils, and restorative treatments set within serene pavilions and vitality pools that open out to limestone karsts.

The Spa Vitality Pool, Phulay Bay

Culinary experiences are equally rooted in place. At Jampoon Restaurant, farm-to-table dining is shaped by the resort’s chef’s garden and the rhythms of the local market, while Lae Lay Restaurant offers Southern Thai flavours with sweeping sea views-best discovered through curated tasting menus and hands-on Thai cooking classes led by the resort’s chefs. Beyond indulgence, meaning unfolds through mindful excursions, including visits to ethical sanctuaries such as Krabi Elephant Sanctuary, where gentle encounters with rescued elephants foster a deeper sense of connection and compassion. Tokyo Skytree : Where the city meets the sky. As we explore the world in pursuit of happiness, Tokyo offers a moment of awe that lifts you quite literally above the everyday at Tokyo Skytree. Rising gracefully to 634 metres, this architectural icon invites you to see the city from a new perspective, where happiness is found in wonder, scale, and stillness. From the sweeping observation decks, the city unfolds in a breathtaking 360-degree panorama - rivers, rooftops, and on clear days, even the distant silhouette of Mount Fuji.



