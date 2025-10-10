4Note: Four Kitchens, One Roof, Infinite Flavours

The first thing that hits you at 4Note, the soon to be culinary hot spot in the city, isn’t just the aroma of fresh food—it’s the sound. The sizzle of a wok, the rhythm of chopping knives, the hum of conversation, and the clink of glasses. This isn’t just another restaurant launch; it’s a carefully orchestrated symphony where kitchens are the stage, chefs the performers, and every diner has a front-row seat.

Unlike the typical five-star setup where the kitchen hides behind polished walls, here it’s proudly upfront—the star of the show. Four independent specialty kitchens—North Western Frontier, Oriental, Telugu and European—operate like parallel universes under one expansive roof. Each brings its own flavours, aromas, and accents, creating an experience that’s part theatre, part global food journey.

4Note at Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli: A Theatre of Live Kitchens

“Imagine sitting down and having twenty chefs cooking right in front of you,” someone smiles as they gesture around. The space buzzes with energy. No clatter from a distant back kitchen, no plated dishes emerging from behind a door. Everything happens right here.

The design is deliberate. At any given moment, there are 20 to 25 chefs working live across the four kitchens, a number that will eventually scale to 96, says General Manager Somnath Dey. The result: food that’s not just fresh, but alive with the sound and scent of its making. “You can actually hear the garlic sizzling in the pan before it reaches your plate,” Executive Chef, Alok Anand, quips.

And it’s not a buffet. Every order is cooked to preference, ensuring zero wastage, perfect temperature, and maximum flavour. It’s personal, interactive, and refreshingly free of the predictable hotel spread, adds Sravan Bathina—Director of Sales, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli.

The genius of 4Note is in its simple, smart structure. Four cuisines—each with its own dedicated kitchen, its own team, and its own identity.

The European kitchen carries the soul of old-school Italian recipes. Their signature pizza, for example, is a 35-year-old recipe inherited from a beloved Delhi restaurant La piazza called Pizza la piazza. Baked to perfection with mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto, and roasted garlic, it’s pure nostalgia on a plate.

The Oriental kitchen takes you down a vibrant street in East Asia—think perfectly folded dim sums, steaming bowls of noodles, crisp greens, and delicate broths. The sizzle and wok-tossing action are part of the show.

The North Western Frontier kitchen adds its own drama with slow-cooked kebabs and smoky tandoor dishes, the kind that perfume the air and warm the soul.

And finally, the Telugu kitchen, which brings local comfort food to the heart of this global mix. Ragi sangati, gongura rice, mushroom pepper, Andhra pulao, bangala dumpala vepudu, Thatte idli, chepala pulusu—it’s food that speaks the language of home.

“Each kitchen is run like a standalone restaurant. Each has its own specialists, menus, and rhythm. And yet, they come together seamlessly, so a table of four can enjoy four completely different cuisines without stepping outside the restaurant,” says Piyush Sharma, F&B Director.