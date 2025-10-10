4Note: Four Kitchens, One Roof, Infinite Flavours
Four live kitchens, one destination. 4Note at Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli is redefining dining with immersive flavours, theatre-like energy, and a menu that celebrates both global and local comfort food.
The first thing that hits you at 4Note, the soon to be culinary hot spot in the city, isn’t just the aroma of fresh food—it’s the sound. The sizzle of a wok, the rhythm of chopping knives, the hum of conversation, and the clink of glasses. This isn’t just another restaurant launch; it’s a carefully orchestrated symphony where kitchens are the stage, chefs the performers, and every diner has a front-row seat.
Unlike the typical five-star setup where the kitchen hides behind polished walls, here it’s proudly upfront—the star of the show. Four independent specialty kitchens—North Western Frontier, Oriental, Telugu and European—operate like parallel universes under one expansive roof. Each brings its own flavours, aromas, and accents, creating an experience that’s part theatre, part global food journey.
4Note at Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli: A Theatre of Live Kitchens
“Imagine sitting down and having twenty chefs cooking right in front of you,” someone smiles as they gesture around. The space buzzes with energy. No clatter from a distant back kitchen, no plated dishes emerging from behind a door. Everything happens right here.
The design is deliberate. At any given moment, there are 20 to 25 chefs working live across the four kitchens, a number that will eventually scale to 96, says General Manager Somnath Dey. The result: food that’s not just fresh, but alive with the sound and scent of its making. “You can actually hear the garlic sizzling in the pan before it reaches your plate,” Executive Chef, Alok Anand, quips.
And it’s not a buffet. Every order is cooked to preference, ensuring zero wastage, perfect temperature, and maximum flavour. It’s personal, interactive, and refreshingly free of the predictable hotel spread, adds Sravan Bathina—Director of Sales, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli.
The genius of 4Note is in its simple, smart structure. Four cuisines—each with its own dedicated kitchen, its own team, and its own identity.
The European kitchen carries the soul of old-school Italian recipes. Their signature pizza, for example, is a 35-year-old recipe inherited from a beloved Delhi restaurant La piazza called Pizza la piazza. Baked to perfection with mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto, and roasted garlic, it’s pure nostalgia on a plate.
The Oriental kitchen takes you down a vibrant street in East Asia—think perfectly folded dim sums, steaming bowls of noodles, crisp greens, and delicate broths. The sizzle and wok-tossing action are part of the show.
The North Western Frontier kitchen adds its own drama with slow-cooked kebabs and smoky tandoor dishes, the kind that perfume the air and warm the soul.
And finally, the Telugu kitchen, which brings local comfort food to the heart of this global mix. Ragi sangati, gongura rice, mushroom pepper, Andhra pulao, bangala dumpala vepudu, Thatte idli, chepala pulusu—it’s food that speaks the language of home.
“Each kitchen is run like a standalone restaurant. Each has its own specialists, menus, and rhythm. And yet, they come together seamlessly, so a table of four can enjoy four completely different cuisines without stepping outside the restaurant,” says Piyush Sharma, F&B Director.
An Experience for Every Age and Mood
4Note has been designed as more than a fine-dining venue. It’s a space where a kid can run to the play area while parents linger over coffee at the barista corner. A corporate lunch, a family celebration, a solo afternoon with a book and a slice of pizza—all fit naturally here.
“Half the seating is outdoors, surrounded by greenery, allowing diners to sit through an unhurried afternoon, sip coffee, make calls, and return for an early dinner without leaving the space,” says the GM. It’s casual yet elegant, bustling yet cozy.
Sravan adds, “Even the menu respects the idea of choice without being overwhelming—around 30 to 40 dishes, each carefully crafted, each a hero on its own.”
One of the key ideas behind 4Note is to bring back comfort to dining without losing the sophistication of a five-star experience. It’s the place where you can give in to a craving for pizza at 5 PM or a chocolate dessert at midnight, where a child’s mac-and-cheese shares the table with a perfectly balanced Oriental curry.
And unlike most luxury hotel restaurants, the focus isn’t on ornamental plating or intimidating menus—it’s on taste, warmth, and inclusivity.
Behind this ambitious setup stands a team of seasoned chefs who have worked across India’s most iconic luxury hotels. From classic North Indian curries to Asian-style salads with jalapeño-mint dressings and signature Japanese curries, the range is thoughtful and modern.
It’s also a big, bold investment. All the kitchen equipment has been imported, the design carefully planned, and the chef brigade built with precision. For a hotel to put the kitchen—not the bar—at the centre of its restaurant layout is unusual. But it’s exactly this decision that makes 4Note feel different.
This is the first restaurant of its kind in a five-star hotel to house four independent à la carte kitchens under one roof. There’s no buffet to fall back on. No shortcuts. Every dish travels from kitchen to table in real time.
For Hyderabad’s diners, it’s a chance to experience not just a meal but a performance. To watch chefs cook with flair, to hear the language of food in real time, to eat what they love while their friends order something entirely different. 4Note isn’t just a restaurant. It’s a theatre of live kitchens—a celebration of food, sound, and togetherness.
A bold, first-of-its-kind concept in Hyderabad, 4Note at Hyatt Gachibowli blends global cuisines, live theatrics, and comfort dining—creating an immersive space for every age and craving.