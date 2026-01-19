Northeast on a Plate: Chef Gitika Saikia’s Culinary Journey

Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace hosted a special Food Weekend Pop-Up celebrating the flavours of Northeast India from January 16 to 18, 2026. Curated by Chef Gitika Saikia, the experience brought indigenous ingredients, fermented flavours and deeply personal stories to the table.

Excerpts from an interview with the visiting chef. What was the moment that made you commit fully to Northeast Indian cuisine? It was in August 2014 after spending 10+ years in marketing communications, when I decided to hang my boots and pursue my passion of creating an identity to the ‘less explored’ Northeast India cuisine. How do you introduce first-time diners to fermented flavours without overwhelming them? When I first started in 2014 and dabbling (rather burning) in different experiential dining events, I understood that not everyone will be open to the cuisine..a cuisine in which the vegetables are the King & Queen and the herbs play an integral part in bringing them all together. In other words, what jeera, dhania or garam masala is to mainland cuisine, herbs are to us. Therefore, educating and informing them, double checking on the intensity of the flavours became a crucial part of my events. For instance, careful designing / curating a menu. Incase of an extensive menu and mixed group, equal emphasis is given to their tastes and preferences.





Which ingredient from the Northeast do you feel is still misunderstood the most?

Axone still has to get its due. If added in the right amount and paired with the perfect meat / vegetables, the entire dish gets elevated to the next level. How do stories and food intersect in the dining experiences you curate? We all associate food with a memory or so, don’t we? A dish or ingredient which wasn’t our favourite in our childhood gradually, unknowingly becomes our go-to food. Be it cooked by our grandmothers or mothers or our neighbours, some meals get associated or known by a neighbour or an aunt’s name. Several of the dishes I’ve introduced have always a nice ring of story weaved around it. It takes us and guests back to those days.

Chef Gitika Saikia

Has cooking for global audiences changed the way you present traditional recipes?