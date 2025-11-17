When ‘Acrobatic Sex’ Really Goes Wrong

A couple came to me for help, clutching their backs, obviously in pain. The reason? Bored by the monotony of the man-on-top position, they had decided to do something zara hatke!

Inspired by the book “365 positions” for 365 days, they became really audacious! If the two are to be believed, the man stood on the bed while his wife held on with her legs clasped around him, and he jumped up and down on the well-sprung mattress as one would bounce on a trampoline!

While comments about life being a motion picture and a circus are possibly true, one has to keep in mind what is actually feasible. No doubt, positions are an important ingredient of sex. While there is no harm in trying something new, as novelty is an excitement booster and helps kill monotony provided both partners are comfortable with it, Tom Cruise/Keanu Reeves stunts are best left on the screen. They could leave you with a broken pelvis in real life, and that’s real tough to live with! Books may detail a million positions, but they may not all be practical. One has to exercise wisdom to gauge feasibility. And remember, positions alone are not responsible for pleasure during sex. They are just the add-ons. A man or a woman may prefer a particular position not necessarily because it maximizes their pleasure but because they are comfortable with it. There is no one position that is superior to the other. The ability to try out new, exciting positions will also depend on the physical fitness of the individuals involved. Only after improving the muscle tone and dexterity of the body, especially in the pelvis, can one consider becoming adventurous. Aerobics is a great form of workout. It strengthens and makes the musculature more flexible. Only a strong hip can withstand the rigors of the in-and-out movements. For those inclined to draw inspiration from the movies, who better than Prabhu Deva’s onscreen gyrations!

The writer is a sexologist. Mail him at dr.narayana@deccanmail.com