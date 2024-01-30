Hyderabad: Chalet Hotels Limited announced that The Westin Hyderabad HITEC City, under its ownership, has achieved the esteemed USGBC LEED® Gold Rating. This accomplishment signifies a significant leap in the hotel's unwavering dedication to sustainable development.

The official certification ceremony, presided over by Mr. Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, Managing Director of GBCI India for Southeast Asia & the Middle East, saw Mr. Sanjay Sethi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Chalet Hotels Ltd., and Mr. Deeppreet Bindra, General Manager of The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, receiving the recognition. This milestone underscores Chalet Hotels' commitment to upholding advanced global sustainability standards, marking a substantial stride towards achieving sustainable development goals.

The LEED GOLD certification highlights the hotel's mindful utilization of water, electricity, and land resources. Featuring a state-of-the-art rainwater harvesting system with a capacity of 165 cubic meters per day, the property excels in water efficiency, achieving over 90% efficiency. Comprising storage and recharge pits, this system ensures an ample supply of flushing water for a week. Additionally, the property achieves over 40% water efficiency through the incorporation of water-efficient fixtures, waterless urinals, and the use of treated water.

The installation of a cutting-edge Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a daily capacity of 400 cubic meters significantly reduces the demand for potable water. Treated water from the STP is judiciously repurposed for irrigation, cooling tower operations, and flushing requirements, reinforcing the property's commitment to sustainable water management.

Beyond water and energy conservation, the hotel's sustainability initiatives include the reuse of manure for landscaping via an organic waste composter, provision of ample daylight to guest rooms, reusable bath amenities to minimize single-use plastic, enhanced indoor air quality through a 'no smoking' policy, and in-house bottled water to adhere to a zero-plastic policy. The Westin Hyderabad HITEC City features an exclusively electric vehicle fleet with a 100% charging infrastructure, contributing to a greener and more sustainable tomorrow. The fully powered EC charging station further cements the hotel's commitment to various Green Hotel initiatives. As a trailblazer in innovation and eco-conscious leadership, the hotel aspires to inspire others on the journey towards a more sustainable and resilient future.

Sanjay Sethi, MD & CEO Chalet Hotels, expressed, "I take immense pride in announcing this outstanding achievement in eco-conscious hospitality for Chalet Hotels Limited with The Westin Hyderabad HITEC City. Responsible design and construction are integral components of our sustainability ethos, positively impacting the environment and society at large.”

DeepPreet Bindra, General Manager of The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, stated, "In the realm of sustainable development, our team of empowered women takes the lead with purpose and grit. With the prestigious USGBC LEED® Gold Rating, our commitment shines brightly, forging a legacy of responsible business practices. We've not just constructed a beautiful hotel but woven a tapestry of positive impact on the world – proving success is measured not just in achievements but in lasting contributions to a sustainable future."

Mr. Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Middle East of GBCI India, commented, “GBCI is immensely proud to present The Westin Hyderabad HITEC City with the prestigious LEED® Gold Rating. This achievement, marked by an all-women operated team, underscores the hotel's commitment to advanced global sustainability standards. The Westin Hyderabad HITEC City serves as a symbol of inspiration for the hospitality industry, setting a remarkable precedent for sustainable practices. In a world focused on eco-conscious leadership, this accomplishment will act as a catalyst for a more resilient and sustainable future.”



