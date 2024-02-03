Waterman Dr Rajendra Singh collects evidence of Vizag sea pollution

VISAKHAPATNAM: Waterman Dr. Rajendra Singh on Friday morning visited the confluence at Lawson's Bay where a part of the city’s liquid waste gets into the sea. He took a video of the area where the sea is getting polluted with the city’s refuse, so that it could be presented in AP High Court.

Dr. Rajendra Singh and environmentalist from Visakhapatnam Bolisetty Satyanarayana had on January 31 appeared in person before the AP High Court and submitted a memorandum, expressing their objections to the report filed by a High Court-appointed committee on pollution.

Following this, the bench of Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice Raghunandan Rao gave them time of two weeks at the request of advocate general for a further hearing on the issue on February 14, 2024.

Prior to the hearing, Dr. Rajendra Singh and Satyanarayana visited the land-sea confluence point at Lawson's Bay, so that they could present it to the court as evidence of pollution.

The duo had asked the High Court bench not to depend on false reports submitted by government officials, but rely on the field report that they could submit in the form of a video. They said they have collected evidence to expose GVMC’s negligence in containing pollution.