Warm Up Your Winter with SOCIAL’s Comforting Ramen Bowls

Hyderabad: As temperatures dip and the country eases into its winter groove, comfort takes on a new meaning. Across cities, people are reaching for familiar flavours, slower meals, and dishes that offer a sense of pause. At SOCIAL, ramen has quietly become that go-to winter staple, a bowl that’s brothy, layered, and reassuring without trying too hard.

Whether it’s the midday slump, an after-hours catch-up, or a quiet evening tucked away from the chill, these ramen bowls have been shaping the season’s mood at neighbourhood SOCIALs. They land somewhere between nostalgia and novelty, offering warmth, depth, and an easy sort of companionship on colder days. This winter, the ramen ritual continues, hands curled around a hot bowl, steam rising, and flavours built for the kind of comfort only the season can demand. Here’s what’s on your winter slurp list: Nihari Mutton Ramen





SOCIAL’s signature winter heavyweight. A slow-cooked nihari broth layered with spices and loaded with tender mutton chunks. Rich, warm, and deeply soulful - the kind of bowl that makes cold nights feel warmer.

Peanut Butter & Smoke Chilli Ramen





Creamy, nutty, and smoky - winter comfort in its richest form. The ramen gets a street-style twist with peanut butter, chilli oil, and crisp veggies, finished with your choice of protein. A bowl that pairs perfectly with cold weather and warm company.

Options: Paneer | Chicken Kerala Prawn Stew Ramen





A warm, coastal hug for winter. Think coconut milk, prawns, comforting Kerala-style stew, and silky noodles - all coming together in a bowl designed to soothe, satisfy, and transport.

Kimchi Mono Ramen





A steaming hit of warmth straight out of Seoul. This bowl brings together kimchi ramen, veggies, pok choy, and juicy veg momos - all simmered in a flavour-packed broth. Fermented funk meets winter comfort, making it an essential for chilly days.

Add-on options: Chicken Momos Stirfry Ramen





A wok-tossed, gochujang-kissed bowl with crisp veggies and Korean-style noodles. It’s bold, spicy, and built to heat things up when the temperature dips. A comforting bowl for evenings when you need both flavour and fire.