Viral ‘Tadka Fruit Momos’ Leave Internet Horrified: “Even Hell Won’t Accept This”

A street vendor from Delhi has gone viral for creating what many are calling one of the most bizarre food experiments yet: tadka-wale fruit momos. The unusual dish has triggered shock, disgust, and a flood of memes across social media, with users begging for this "food crime" to stop.

The Viral Video That Started It All.

Shared by a popular food page, the video shows the vendor chopping fruits like bananas, apples, grapes and oranges, and then tossing them into hot oil for a tadka. What comes next also left viewers even more perplexed-the vendor mixes fried fruits with cream, cheese, spices, oregano and chilli flakes to make thick gravy. Finally, this mixture is poured over steaming hot momos and served as a plate of "tadka fruit momos".

The video was captioned on the Instagram page with a humorous warning:

“Don’t try this anywhere.”

Internet Reacts: From Memes to Pure Horror.

Within hours, the video went viral on all media platforms. Social media users did not hold back: “Narak mai bhi jagah nahi milegi.” (“Even hell won’t accept this.”). "This is not food. This is trauma." “Please stop Momo torture!” “Before trying this, get your health insurance updated!

Some people joked about filing a Public Interest Litigation to 'save' the momos, while others claimed it was the final nail in the coffin of food fusion experiments. Many commented that this dish looked "hazardous for health" and resembled "a crime against cuisine".

Where Did the Real Momo Go?

The traditional versions of momos contain a filling of vegetables, paneer or meat, are steamed, fried or served with classic red chutney, and are a favourite delicacy among Tibetans and Nepalis.

In recent years, India has embraced creative momo variations such as tandoori momos, Afghani momos and gravy momos. But fruit momos with cheese and tadka? For many, this crossed the line from innovation into absurdity. Foodies counter that fusion might be fun, but it needs to respect the source dish. “This isn't innovation; this is desperation for views,” one user said.

Vendor’s Justification

Interestingly, the vendor claims this recipe is meant for “modern customers” and fitness lovers who want “fruit-based, healthy momos”. But Netizens were quick to point out the irony: fried fruit, cheese, cream, and oily tadka hardly sound like a fitness meal.

Fusion or Food Crime? The Debate Continues

The outrage shows just how protective people are about their favourite comfort foods. Momos, now deeply embedded in Indian street-food culture, evoke strong emotions — and this experiment clearly touched a nerve.

Whether this dish is viral marketing, a culinary dare, or just the quirky creation of a vendor, one thing is certain: The internet unanimity has rejected 'tadka fruit momos'. For now, the debate continues — is this brave fusion or a bold food blunder? However, if online reactions are anything to go by, Delhi's momo lovers won't be lining up for this fruity twist anytime soon.





The article has been authored by Siftpreet Kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle