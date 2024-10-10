Ratan Tata's Love For Animals: Stray Animals Welcomed at Taj Hotel

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. For Ratan Tata, dogs were a part of his family.



Entry is free for animals at the Iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai because of the legendary industrialist's love for the animals.Love for dogs shaped Ratan Tata's philanthropic efforts. Stray animals are not just given entry but they are also given dedicated space to rest at the Tata Group's headquarters.In 2018, he cancelled a trip to London to receive a lifetime achievement award from Prince Charles because one of his dogs was ill. Many will not miss such an opportunity but such is the love of Ratan Tata towards animals.Ratan Tata established India's first Small Animal Hospital, 165-crore not-for-profit venture, at Mumbai in 2023, a state-of-the-art facility to address healthcare needs of small animals.The Industrialist is also known for supporting those working to improve the lives of animals. His support highlighted the safety and well-being of animals. Once he shared a photo of a dog wearing a QR-based Aadhar card, an initiative by a Mumbai-based engineer.On social media, he frequently shares advice on protecting stray animals and his messages helped save many lives of animals.