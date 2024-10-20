Pani Puri Sellers Knead Dough With Feet in Jharkhand

A video of pani puri sellers kneading dough with their feet has triggered outrage on social media.



In the video, which has gone viral, two men can be seen kneading the dough with their feet.









According to a news report, the incident took place in Jharkhand and the report also stated that the dough was mixed with toilet cleaner and Urea to enhance the taste of the pani puri.



The accused, Arvind Yadav had an altercation with his cousins Anshu and Raghavendra, following which his cousins secretly shot the video of men kneading the dough at the shop.



The cops have seized the shop after the video went viral.



