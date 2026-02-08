Malaysian Eatery Ordered to Close After Leftover Food Washing Video

A restaurant in Malaysia’s Seremban has been ordered to shut for two weeks after a viral video showed a worker washing leftover cooked food with the intention of serving it again, raising food safety concerns.

As per media reports, the incident took place shortly after midnight on February 3. A passerby noticed workers washing chicken, mutton and bean curd behind the restaurant building, and took a video without them noticing.





The Negeri Sembilan Health Department said it acted immediately after the clip surfaced online, launching an investigation into what it described as unhygienic practices that could endanger public health.

The witness said that when questioned, the worker initially tried to brush off the concerns but eventually admitted the food would be recooked and reused the following day. Reports indicated that the video quickly spread online, prompting public criticism over hygiene standards.

Meanwhile, the footage has been widely shared, contributing to growing concerns around food hygiene enforcement.