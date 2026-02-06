Madhya Pradesh IAS Officer Enrols Daughter in Anganwadi Centre, Wins Praise

Setting an example for his peers in bureaucracy and the general public alike, District Magistrate of Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot Pulkit Garg, has enrolled his three-year-old daughter, Siya, in a local government Anganwadi centre.

Speaking to the media, Garg said, “The situation is no longer what it used to be. The quality of education has continuously improved, and there is no shortage of resources. If an IAS officer can educate his child in a government institution, ordinary parents should not hesitate.”

The video of Garg’s daughter playing at the Anganwadi centre has gone viral over the past week. It shows Siya playing with toys, as well as studying and dancing.

In interviews later given to the media, Garg urged parents, villagers, and officials to overcome social biases and place greater trust in the public education system. “Children here receive education along with values, safety and care. The system will become stronger only when people show faith in it,” he said.