Heated Exchange Between Kunal Kamra and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Over Service Quality Issues

Comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal involved in a heated exchange on social media after the latter posted a tweet on the service centre issues of Ola.

The exchange began after Kunal Kamra took to X and posted a tweet which included a picture of Ola EV scooters parked at the service centre.Kunal wrote, "Do indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two wheelers are many daily wage workers lifeline… @nitin_gadkari is this how Indians will get to using EV’s? @jagograhakjago any word? Anyone who has an issue with OLA electric leave your story below tagging all…"To this, Bhavish Aggarwal responded saying that Kunal's tweet was "paid tweet" and asked him to come and help them out."Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon," Ola CEO wrote.Then Kunal Kamra responded to Bhavish Aggarwal's post by asking him if he can prove if it was a paid tweet."Paid tweet, failed comedy career & Sit quietly. Indian Businessman at their humble best… If you can prove I am paid for the tweet this or anything else I must’ve said against private companies, I’ll delete all social media & sit quietly forever," Kamra wrote on X.He also posted a clip of a past standup comedy saying, "On my failed comedy career here’s a clip from last year when I surprised an audience & opened for Grover… Anything else you arrogant, substandard, prick."Bhavish replied to the clip saying, "Chot lagi? Dard hua? Aaja service center. Bahut kaam hai. I will pay better than your flop shows pay you. Show your audience how much you truly care and whether you’re only gas and BS."Responding to the post, Kunal Kamra asked Ola CEO to give a total refund to anyone who wants to return their Ola EV scooter, which they purchased in the last 4 months."I don’t need your money people not being able to get to their workplace need your accountability. Show your customers that you truly care?" he wrote.Responding to Kamra's post, Bhavish Aggarwal said that they have enough programs for customers if they face delays."We have enough programs for our customers if they face service delays. If you were a genuine one, you would have known. Again, don’t try and back out of this. Come and do some real work rather than armchair criticism," he said.Ola was founded in 2010 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati. The company launched its first electric scooter, the Ola S1, on August 15, 2021.