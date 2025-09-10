Californian Urgent Care Workers Fired After TikTok Went Viral

Several urgent care workers from a health clinic in Santa Barbara, California, were fired last week after they were seen mocking the patients’ bodily fluids in a TikTok video that went viral.

The post began with a picture of Sansum Clinic staff along with text reading “Are patients allowed to leave you guys gifts?”, which was followed by multiple images of the workers posing next to stains on the examination table with sarcastic remarks of “we love them so much” and “make sure to leave your healthcare workers sweet gifts like these!” superimposed onto them.

The TikTok instantly received backlash from viewers, many criticising the unprofessional behaviour of people who have supposedly undergone medical training. Although the post was quickly deleted, screen recordings, downloads, and stitches of the video were posted to other social media platforms.

Sutter Health, the non-profit health system that Sansum is a part of, told KTLA that the post was made by a former employee who left the organisation in late July. Taking this into consideration, a handful of users have questioned whether the staff truly deserved to be fired, but the fact remains: no medical professional should be photographing a patient’s bodily fluids outside of standard medical procedure, much less posing in said photos.

Comments from users on X

“The respect and dignity of patients is rammed so far down your throat, I genuinely don’t know how anyone, with even day 1 training, thinks this is acceptable. The fact it’s so many of them is another level concerning.” – user @KatieLUFC

“Women making fun of other women over something that is natural” – user @cb1crypto

“Social media has ruined an entire generation. Can’t imagine people with medical training & degrees deciding this was a good idea.” – user @StaciKay_Aggie

“Why the hell would they do that. It is mortifying enough having to expose yourself. I say this as a patient and a nurse.” – user @DottyBoo2

“I work in healthcare and this is incredibly demeaning and inappropriate. They should lose their licenses as well as being fired. College degrees do not equate to moral and ethical values.” – user @HypnoNicholetta

“It’s clearly a sort of game they invented where they all take pics whenever it happens & share & compare, etc., it’s not just a few one-offs.

That makes it even more weird, gross & inappropriate.

That's why it's a sackable offence.” – user @joko17

Visiting a gynaecologist comes with a lot of shame, embarrassment, and judgement, and such incidents make it even more difficult for women to approach doctors about issues regarding their sexual and reproductive well-being.

When working in a profession that deals with something as personal and intimate as reproductive health, it is important for healthcare workers to be sensitive and treat their patients with the utmost care, to reduce stigma so that no patient neglects their health out of fear or anxiety.

This article is authored by Tajasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle.