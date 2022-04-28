Lifestyle Viral and Trending 28 Apr 2022 Elon Musk on fun tra ...
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Elon Musk on fun trail says 'buying Coca Cola next'

ANI
Published Apr 28, 2022, 10:32 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2022, 10:32 am IST
In a flurry of tweets, Musk claimed that he has set eyes on Coca Cola to 'put cocaine back in' and 'McDonald's to fix ice-cream machines'
Elon Musk (File image)
 Elon Musk (File image)

Washington: In the last 48-hour of his buyout of the micro-blogging site Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk is again on a fun trail.

In a flurry of tweets, Musk claimed that he has set eyes on Coca Cola to "put cocaine back in" and "McDonald's to fix ice-cream machines".

 

After the multi-billion buyout of the microblogging website this week, only Musk knows whether he's kidding or not.

"Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," Elon Musk tweeted on Friday. Tagging to an old tweet, he said, "Listen, I can't do miracles". But, he promised to make "Twitter maximum fun".

Musk is known for throwing ideas, sometimes light-hearted, on his Twitter timeline. His tweets often spark debates on various issues, including free speech that polarises the twitteratis.

 

Twitter on Monday confirmed the sale of the company to Tesla Chief Elon Musk for USD 44 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive USD 54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they own, matching Musk's original offer and marking a 38 per cent premium over the stock price the day before Musk revealed his stake in the company, CNN reported.

It further reported that the deal caps off a whirlwind news cycle in which the Tesla and SpaceX CEO became one of Twitter's largest shareholders, was offered and turned down a seat on its board and bid to buy the company -- all in less than a month.

 

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," he added.

...
Tags: microblogging website, tesla ceo elon musk, twitter takeover


Latest From Lifestyle

Big tech companies design devices that need to be updated or replaced frequently and are difficult to recycle, warning that waste from old phones, computers and screens is piling up fast. — Representational image/DC

Spam mails add to CO2 emission, say experts

Named after Dr. Izumi Tabata, the Tabata workout is a high-intensity interval training with a total duration of four minutes. (Representational Image/ By Arrangement)

Fitness shorts

They are not tranquilizers or mood elevators. (Representational Image/ By Arrangement)

Chill Pills; Beta-blockers help fight stage fright

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has revealed that she has suffered from migraines on and off the court for nearly 20 years. (By Arrangement)

Migraine on the rise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Body shaming is a NO

Dr Tanaya Narendra

It's 'pawrty' time for the pets too

Deven Baheti, owner of a pet café in the city said he had so far celebrated birthdays of over 100 pets and special decoration was also set up for each animal’s birthday. (Image by Arrangement)

When that pet is your whole life…

Alia Bhatt with her cat Edward

‘Sadfishing’: The toxic social media trend

(Representative Image)

For the love of movie-making

Sunitha Tati
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->